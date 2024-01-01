Alternatieven - neptune.ai
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), aangeboden door Google, is een pakket cloudcomputingdiensten dat draait op dezelfde infrastructuur die Google intern gebruikt voor zijn eindgebruikersproducten, zoals Google Zoeken, Gmail, bestandsopslag en YouTube. Naast een reeks beheertools biedt het een reeks modulai...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is een bedrijf opgericht door de oorspronkelijke makers van Apache Spark. Databricks is voortgekomen uit het AMPLab-project aan de Universiteit van Californië, Berkeley dat betrokken was bij het maken van Apache Spark, een open-source gedistribueerd computerframework gebouwd bovenop Scala...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Breng uw gegevens naar het tijdperk van AI. Geef een nieuwe vorm aan de manier waarop iedereen toegang krijgt tot gegevens en inzichten, deze beheert en ernaar handelt, door alle gegevensbronnen en analyseservices met elkaar te verbinden, op één enkel AI-aangedreven platform.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Eenvoudige en snelle annotatietool om uw machine learning-projecten op te schalen.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Bouw, verfijn, itereer en beheer uw AI-modellen sneller met trainingsgegevens van de hoogste kwaliteit.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.
V7
v7labs.com
De volledige infrastructuur voor bedrijfstrainingsgegevens, inclusief labeling, workflows, datasets en mensen in de loop.
SAP
sap.com
Bij SAP is het ons doel om de wereld beter te laten functioneren en de levens van mensen te verbeteren. Onze belofte is om te innoveren om onze klanten te helpen op hun best te presteren. SAP streeft ernaar elke klant te helpen een best geleid bedrijf te worden. Wij ontwikkelen oplossingen om innova...
Encord
encord.com
Alle tools die je nodig hebt om sneller betere modellen te bouwen Encord is het toonaangevende dataplatform voor geavanceerde computer vision-teams: stroomlijn etikettering en RLHF-workflows, observeer en evalueer modellen, en beheer en beheer gegevens om sneller productie-AI te bereiken.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Eindelijk een oplossing gemaakt voor ondernemingen Met de uitgebreide merkgids en AI-aanpassingsmogelijkheden van Mark AI bieden we een oplossing op ondernemingsniveau waarmee u de identiteit en boodschap van uw AI kunt vormgeven om aan de eisen van uw bedrijf te voldoen.
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produceert 's werelds snelste en krachtigste wiskundige optimalisatie-oplosser – de Gurobi Optimizer – die wordt gebruikt door toonaangevende internationale bedrijven in meer dan 40 verschillende industrieën om hun complexe, reële problemen snel op te lossen en geautomatiseerde beslissingen t...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is een cloud-native PaaS voor Machine Learning-teams om ML/LLM-applicaties op hun eigen cloud/on-prem Infra te bouwen, implementeren en verzenden op een snellere, schaalbare, kostenefficiënte manier met de juiste governance-controles, waardoor ze 90% kunnen bereiken. % snellere time-to-v...
SAS
sas.com
Krijg meer gedaan met snellere, productievere AI en analyses van de meest vertrouwde analysepartner ter wereld. Produceer antwoorden net zo snel als de wereld gegevens produceert met SAS. Met meer dan veertig jaar analytische innovatie biedt SAS klanten over de hele wereld THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Datature
datature.io
Datature vereenvoudigt de manier waarop mensen diepgaande leermogelijkheden opbouwen. Met Nexus, ons end-to-end #nocode mlops-platform, stellen we iedereen in staat zijn eigen AI-doorbraken te creëren.