Alternatieven - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
Maak interactieve flipbooks, posts op sociale media, GIF's en meer vanuit PDF's. Ontdek hier de kracht van digitale publicatie- en contentmarketingtools!
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio biedt een tool voor het ontdekken van inhoud waarmee contentcuratieblogs en sociale media moeiteloos kunnen worden gemaakt voor bedrijven in elke niche of markt.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - Marketingtool voor sociale media om de merkbekendheid en het verkeer te vergroten. We hebben automatisering van de planning van sociale media op maat gemaakt voor marketeers.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
Een reeks flexibele marketingtools waarmee u gefocust kunt blijven, projecten op tijd kunt opleveren en uw team tevreden kunt stellen. Organiseer je nu.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
Zet eenvoudige PDF's om in interactieve en boeiende documenten met een professionele uitstraling, beheer marketingtools, analyseer bestanden en meer.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
Websitetools om uw online publiek te laten groeien. Dataoplossingen die boeiende klantverbindingen creëren. Privacytools voor toestemmingsbeheer en naleving van de AVG.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it stelt professionals en bedrijven in staat inhoud te onderzoeken en te publiceren via de contentcuratietool.
Taboola
taboola.com
Een beheerconsole-app voor de uitgevers en adverteerders van Taboola
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief brengt alles wat je nodig hebt om je contentmarketing gedaan te krijgen op één plek samen. Organiseer, structureer en distribueer uw inhoud via meerdere kanalen.
Storyly
storyly.io
Het ontbrekende stukje voor een hoger niveau van mobiele gebruikersbetrokkenheid. Storyly is het platform voor gebruikersbetrokkenheid waarmee Stories – schermvullend, interactief en meest boeiende contentformaat van de dag – kunnen worden ingesloten in mobiele apps en websites.
Paper.li
paper.li
Bouw binnen enkele minuten uw digitale aanwezigheid op. We bieden u elke dag inhoud om te delen. En een website die altijd fris is.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
Alles-in-één platform voor gebruikersbetrokkenheid dat mobiel-native, volledig scherm, meeslepende formaten biedt voor elk mobiel of websiteplatform. Met StorifyMe kunnen klanten zeer gepersonaliseerde, visueel verbluffende, interactieve verhalen, shorts, snaps en advertenties maken en publiceren di...
Joomag
joomag.com
Creëer, publiceer, distribueer, volg en genereer uw digitale tijdschriften, catalogi, brochures en nieuwsbrieven met het alles-in-één digitale platform van Joomag.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
Meer bereik, minder werk. Stop met het verspillen van dollars aan verouderde contentsyndicatieplatforms en matte campagnes. Met een publiek van betrokken verkoop- en marketingprofessionals plaatst The Juice uw inhoud op het juiste moment aan de juiste mensen. Vind bereik en weerklank door uw inhoud...
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys UK
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys EU
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb biedt vooraanstaande technologiemerken als IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform en Veeam – samen met vele andere groeiende merken – een krachtig, flexibel en gebruiksvriendelijk platform voor channelmarketingautomatisering. Sinds 1999 heeft StructuredWeb een innovatief platform gecom...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is een social commerce, shoppable UGC en visueel winkelplatform voor e-commercemerken en online winkels om hun door gebruikers gegenereerde inhoud of de sociale inhoud van merken te activeren door producten te taggen en shopbare galerijen op hun website te publiceren om de conversieratio te ...
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80% van de aandelen wordt gedaan via kopiëren en plakken, berichtenapps en e-mail. GetSocial lost dit op door een unieke mix van sociale widgets aan te bieden voor meer dan 30 netwerken om uw organische sociale verkeer te vergroten, gedetailleerde analyses over deelactiviteiten, inclusief dark socia...
Brojure
brojure.com
Creëer boeiende inhoud, voorstellen, presentaties en meer met Brojure, de meest intuïtieve software voor visuele verhalen. De sjabloonontwerpen en de eenvoudige interface van Brojure maken het gemakkelijk om boeiende visuele verhalen voor uw merk en uw klanten te creëren, delen en volgen - zonder da...
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley is een softwareplatform waarmee merken hun contentstrategieën (van iPhone-video's tot professionele fotografie tot tekstrecensies) kunnen opschalen om hun digitale prestaties te verbeteren. In de huidige marketingomgeving hebben merken meer inhoud nodig dan ooit. Tussen het optimaliseren van ...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is een klantstemplatform dat sociaal bewijs voor GTM-teams automatiseert en binnen enkele minuten geverifieerde casestudy's, getuigenissen en statistieken genereert. Met behulp van enquêtes en beoordelingen van derden verzamelt UserEvidence voortdurend feedback gedurende het hele klantt...
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Met de Content Management Engine van Vestorly kunnen organisaties de juiste inhoud op het juiste moment voor de juiste persoon ontdekken, filteren en personaliseren.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is een cloud-native, uniform klantenserviceplatform, aangedreven door AI, dat een naadloze klant- en agentervaring mogelijk maakt via meer dan 30 digitale, sociale en spraakkanalen, en dat realtime bruikbare en schaalbare inzichten levert, waardoor de noodzaak voor andere specifieke...
Storipress
storipress.com
Het ultieme platform voor het maken en beheren van content dat uw redactionele proces stroomlijnt en zich aanpast aan uw publiek. Met functies zoals native kanban- en kalenderweergaven, een sitebouwer, omzetverhogende integraties en krachtige SEO-tools, stelt Storipress u in staat om uw merk aan te ...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO converteert uw PDF's, presentaties, video's en andere inhoud naar interactieve webervaringen met directe branding, analyses en meer
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Versnel uw omzet met contentmarketing Pepper CMP helpt marketingteams snel en op schaal content te bedenken, creëren en distribueren met de kracht van generatieve AI en ons deskundige talentennetwerk.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Beheer, organiseer en distribueer uw marketingmateriaal en volg hun prestaties en betrokkenheid in realtime met Paperflite.
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta biedt Zemanta One, 's werelds eerste multi-channel demand-side platform (DSP) gebouwd voor prestaties.
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent helpt gebruikers vertrouwen op te bouwen bij hun publiek door samengestelde inhoud te ontdekken, eraan samen te werken en te distribueren op verschillende platforms.
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword maakt het voor merken gemakkelijk om authentieke verhalen te vertellen die vertrouwen wekken en duurzame relaties opbouwen. Onze bekroonde contentmarketingsoftware, ons wereldwijde talentennetwerk en ons dienstenpakket stimuleren de bedrijfsgroei voor meer dan 300 van 's werelds beste merken...