Alternatieven - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is een slimme app voor het maken van notities waarmee u uw gesproken gesprekken kunt onthouden, doorzoeken en delen. Otter maakt slimme spraaknotities die audio, transcriptie, sprekeridentificatie, inline foto's en sleutelzinnen combineren. Het helpt zakenmensen, journalisten en studenten om m...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Geniet van HD-stem zonder achtergrondgeluiden en echo tijdens vergaderingen op afstand, podcasts en opnames. Krisp voorkomt luidruchtige afleidingen en verhoogt de productiviteit en professionaliteit.
Notta
notta.ai
Neem uw favoriete podcast, nieuws- en praatradio, Discord-chat en Zoom Classes-audio op en zet deze om naar tekst. U kunt opnames afspelen en transcripties bewerken, notities en tags toevoegen en afbeeldingen invoegen om de waardevolle informatie uit elk gesprek vast te leggen.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Creëer AI-video-inhoud in minder dan 15 minuten. Zet elke tekst, dia of prompt binnen enkele minuten om in professionele video's onder leiding van een presentator. In welke taal dan ook
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Krijg toegang tot krachtige AI-modellen om spraak te transcriberen en te begrijpen Onze eenvoudige API maakt AI-modellen zichtbaar voor spraakherkenning, sprekerdetectie, spraaksamenvatting en meer. We bouwen voort op het nieuwste state-of-the-art AI-onderzoek om productieklare, schaalbare en veili...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Bouw Voice AI in uw apps. Van startups tot NASA: Deepgram API's worden elke dag gebruikt om miljoenen audiominuten te transcriberen en te begrijpen. Snel, nauwkeurig, schaalbaar en kosteneffectief. Alles wat ontwikkelaars nodig hebben om met vertrouwen te bouwen en sneller te verzenden.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...