Alternatieven - Hasura Cloud
Appsmith
appsmith.com
Stop met het worstelen met gegevens, het zoeken naar de perfecte React-bibliotheek en het coderen van alles vanaf nul. Bouw interne tools 10x sneller met Appsmith.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip is een visuele backend-builder met weinig code waarmee u API's, geplande taken en backend-cloudfuncties direct kunt verzenden. Aangedreven door AI, creëer uw eigen workflowknooppunten, maak verbinding met elke tool en database en creëer een schaalbare backend voor uw apps. BuildShip by Ro...