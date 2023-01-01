Alternatieven - Groupsite
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is een alles-in-één bedrijfsplatform waarmee u uw kennisbedrijf kunt creëren en schalen. Probeer Kajabi vandaag gratis met een proefperiode van 14 dagen.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Creëer lidmaatschappen voor alles in uw Mighty Network of breng kosten in rekening voor premiumcursussen en groepen - het is eenvoudig in te stellen en nog gemakkelijker te verkopen.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
Host gesprekken, evenementen, inhoud en meer op uw eigen domein. Heartbeat geeft je de bouwstenen om een perfect gepersonaliseerde online community te creëren.
Podia
podia.com
Podia is uw alles-in-één digitale winkelpui. De eenvoudigste manier om online cursussen, downloads, webinars en lidmaatschappen te verkopen, zonder technische vaardigheden. Probeer het gratis!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
Een krachtig communityplatform, geïntegreerd in uw product. Vergroot de gebruikersbetrokkenheid, stimuleer retentie en vergroot de levenslange waarde van de klant. Vroeger stam.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Organiseer webinars waar uw publiek dol op zal zijn. Als u klaar bent voor eenvoudige, aanpasbare webinarsoftware zonder downloads of gedoe, welkom thuis.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
Een nieuw tijdperk voor gemeenschapsbouwers. Sluit je aan bij onze beweging. Breng uw mensen, lidmaatschappen en inhoud samen in uw eigen, volledig merkgebonden en besloten communityplatform. Verkoop cursussen, laad abonnementen, livestream en nog veel meer. En dat allemaal zonder beperkingen op soc...
Khoros
khoros.com
Onze software helpt u de beste klantervaringen te bieden door digitale zorg, sociale marketing en merkgemeenschappen op te bouwen en op te schalen. Klik om te beginnen!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is een video-first communityplatform dat is ontworpen om klantgerichte bedrijven te helpen meer mensen face-to-face te bedienen. StoryPrompt, de eerste in zijn soort, maakt gebruik van asynchrone video om communitybouwers te helpen echt contact te maken met klanten op menselijk niveau, r...
Rungway
rungway.com
Creëer een veilige ruimte waar mensen werk- en levensadvies kunnen krijgen van hun collega's. Rungway is meer dan alleen een mentorplatform: het brengt de waarden van uw bedrijf tot leven en geeft iedereen een stem over de onderwerpen die voor hen het belangrijkst zijn, waardoor de betrokkenheid en ...
Threado AI
threado.com
Uw AI-aangedreven co-piloot die u helpt de beste ondersteuning te bieden aan uw klanten en communityleden via Slack, Discord en Web. Begin gratis!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helpt u betere producten te bouwen, relaties te verdiepen en sneller te groeien.
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (voorheen Socio) is een end-to-end platform voor evenementenbeheer dat meeslepende, intuïtieve en inclusieve virtuele, hybride en persoonlijke evenementen mogelijk maakt. Leg de lat hoger met evenementenapps, flexibele registratie, inchecken en badges printen, het ophalen van leads en l...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is een alles-in-één CRM-platform waarmee je vanaf één plek je community kunt opbouwen en laten groeien via evenementen, lidmaatschappen en andere digitale tools. Het alles-in-één platform van Glue Up integreert de beste CRM, evenementenbeheer, lidmaatschapsbeheer, e-mailmarketing, projectbeh...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is een door AI aangedreven matchmaking SaaS-platform dat samengestelde introducties op schaal mogelijk maakt. Organisaties kunnen naadloos een publiek naar keuze uitnodigen om zich aan te melden voor reguliere, gepersonaliseerde 1:1- of peergroup-verbindingen, en Orbiit verzorgt alle communic...
Verint
verint.com
Verint is een wereldleider op het gebied van klantbetrokkenheid. Experts op het gebied van klantervaring op het gebied van automatisering, AI en cloud.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Beste partnerbetrokkenheid en partnerinschakeling in een PRM-platform. Werk samen met partners en verhoog de kanaalverkoop met PX-first partnerportalsoftware.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories is een compleet kant-en-klaar platform voor het lanceren van lidmaatschapswebsites, het beheren van leden, het verkopen van abonnementen, het publiceren van inhoud en meer.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
Eén systeem voor slimmer gemeenschapsbeheer Een verbonden website-, portal-, CRM- en communicatieoplossing
Beam.gg
beam.gg
Een gegamificeerd communityplatform dat is gebouwd voor eenvoudige betrokkenheid. Bouw betrokken en loyale online communities op en genereer er inkomsten mee via de kracht van gamificatie.