Alternatieven - GoZen

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is software voor bedrijfsbeheer, waaronder CRM, e-commerce, facturering, boekhouding, productie, magazijn, projectbeheer en voorraadbeheer. De Community-versie is vrije software, gelicentieerd onder de GNU LGPLv3. Er is ook een eigen "Enterprise" -versie, die extra functies en services heeft. D...

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo (voorheen Sendinblue) helpt u uw bedrijf te laten groeien. Bouw klantrelaties op via e-mail, sms, chat en meer. Gebruik de tools die u nodig heeft, wanneer u ze nodig heeft. Probeer het gratis.

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

Wereldleider op het gebied van mobiele pushmeldingen, webpush en in-app-berichten. Vertrouwd door 800.000 bedrijven om 5 miljard pushmeldingen per dag te verzenden.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse biedt een online platform voor e-mailmarketingsoftware, het maken van landingspagina's, het hosten van webinars en nog veel meer. Probeer 30 dagen gratis zonder creditcard!

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Automatiseer uw marketing en combineer alle leveringskanalen op één platform: e-mail, webpushmeldingen, sms, Viber. © 2021

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Probeer AWeber vandaag nog gratis en ontvang alle oplossingen om uw e-maillijst te laten groeien, contact te maken met uw publiek en de omzet te verhogen. Geen kredietkaart nodig.

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Maak uw app sociaal. Van Reddit tot Paytm tot Headspace: elke geliefde app gedijt dankzij een sterke community. Kom dichter bij de uwe door chat, spraak of video toe te voegen aan uw app.

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Koerier is de slimste manier om meldingen te ontwerpen en af ​​te leveren. Ontwerp één keer en lever het op elk kanaal – e-mail, Slack, sms, push en meer – via één API.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Activeer e-mail, push, sms, webhooks en meer met Customer.io. Krijg controle over gedragsgegevens om de communicatie met klanten te personaliseren en de betrokkenheid te vergroten. Begin gratis.

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

E-commerce e-mailmarketing, geautomatiseerde e-mails en sms - schakel over naar Omnisend en verhoog uw omzet zonder uw werkdruk te verhogen.

Braze

Braze

braze.com

Zorg voor relevante, gepersonaliseerde klantervaringen in realtime.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap is een op SaaS gebaseerd klantlevenscyclusbeheer- en mobielmarketingbedrijf met hoofdkantoor in Mountain View, Californië. Het bedrijf werd opgericht in mei 2013 en levert producten voor analyse van mobiele apps en producten voor gebruikersbetrokkenheid aan meer dan 8.000 bedrijven, waaron...

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Sla de brug tussen uw e-maillijsten en inkomsten. Met Sender kunt u snel en eenvoudig contact houden met uw klanten en uw bedrijf laten groeien, terwijl u veel minder uitgeeft.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is een full-stack oplossing die bestaat uit krachtige klantanalyses, geautomatiseerde cross-channel betrokkenheid en AI-gestuurde personalisatie.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

De enige AI-gestuurde CDXP zonder code met native ingebouwde en geïntegreerde hypergepersonaliseerde marketinguitvoeringskanalen.

User.com

User.com

user.com

User.com is geavanceerde marketing- en verkoopautomatiseringssoftware. Wij helpen bedrijven hun interne processen te stroomlijnen en hun bedrijf sneller te laten groeien.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Zeg hallo tegen autonome generatieve marketing. Contlo is een marketingplatform van de volgende generatie, volledig opgebouwd voor AI First World. Mogelijk gemaakt door het AI-model van uw merk en autonome AI-agenten.

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Maak contact met uw klanten alsof u ze daadwerkelijk kent. Iterable is een cross-channel marketingplatform dat uniforme klantervaringen mogelijk maakt en u in staat stelt elke interactie gedurende het gehele klanttraject te creëren, optimaliseren en meten.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

Het digitale ervaringsplatform gebouwd voor commercie. De oplossingen van Bloomreach combineren de kracht van uniforme klant- en productgegevens met de snelheid en schaal van AI en voorspellende besluitvorming, zodat u magische ervaringen kunt bieden die op elk kanaal en elke reis conversies generer...

Airship

Airship

airship.com

Lever betekenisvolle boodschappen in elke fase van de levenscyclus van de klant met het Customer Engagement Platform dat is ontwikkeld voor zakelijke merken. Kom meer te weten.

Connectly.ai

Connectly.ai

connectly.ai

Met Connectly kunnen bedrijven eenvoudig op grote schaal geautomatiseerde, interactieve en gepersonaliseerde marketingcampagnes maken en verzenden via WhatsApp. Dit bevordert een tweerichtingsgesprek (in tegenstelling tot sms en e-mail), waarbij prospects en klanten hun kooptraject kunnen kiezen, wa...

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Software voor e-mailautomatisering die betrokkenheid stimuleert. Betrek uw e-mailpubliek met gepersonaliseerde inhoud die conversies stimuleert. Upland Adestra is een toonaangevende wereldwijde leverancier van First-Person Marketing-e-mail- en lifecycle-marketingoplossingen voor zowel mondiale als...

Truepush

Truepush

truepush.com

Stuur onbeperkt gratis pushmeldingen en genereer inkomsten met push-advertenties met behulp van de Truepush-tool. Voeg extra inkomstenkanalen toe aan uw website met onze push-advertenties. Bespaar tot $ 1200/maand door uw gebruikers te betrekken bij de Truepush-tool.

ngrow

ngrow

ngrow.ai

Vergroot de retentie met AI-pushmeldingen. Het enige intelligentieplatform voor pushmeldingen zonder SDK.

Knock

Knock

knock.app

Meldingsinfrastructuur voor ontwikkelaars. Knock is een flexibele, betrouwbare meldingsinfrastructuur die is gebouwd om met u mee te schalen.

Leanplum

Leanplum

leanplum.com

Maximaliseer de klantbetrokkenheid door duurzame en waardevolle relaties op te bouwen via geoptimaliseerde multi-channel messaging en campagneorkestratie.

Ocamba

Ocamba

ocamba.com

The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging

NotificationAPI

NotificationAPI

notificationapi.com

NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.

Nashpush

Nashpush

nashpush.com

Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...

MonRays

MonRays

monetizationrays.com

MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...

MaxTraffic

MaxTraffic

maxtraffic.com

Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.

indigitall

indigitall

indigitall.com

indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...

FoxPush

FoxPush

foxpush.com

Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.

FlareLane

FlareLane

flarelane.com

FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...

Catapush

Catapush

catapush.com

Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...

WonderPush

WonderPush

wonderpush.com

Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...

Subscribers

Subscribers

subscribers.com

Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...

PushPad

PushPad

pushpad.xyz

Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.

Noviclick

Noviclick

noviclick.com

Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...

Notix

Notix

notix.co

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...

Feedify

Feedify

feedify.net

Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.

AutomateWoo

AutomateWoo

automatewoo.com

Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.

AdOperator

AdOperator

adoperator.com

AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...

NotifyVisitors

NotifyVisitors

notifyvisitors.com

Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.

Larapush

Larapush

larapush.com

LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...

PushPushGo

PushPushGo

pushpushgo.com

Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.

SmartPush

SmartPush

smartpush.ai

SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...

MagicBell

MagicBell

magicbell.com

MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...

Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh

pushwoosh.com

Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...

Gravitec

Gravitec

gravitec.net

Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...

Kumulos

Kumulos

kumulos.com

With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...

PushEngage

PushEngage

pushengage.com

Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...

Engagespot

Engagespot

engagespot.co

Zapier voor meldingen. Engagespot helpt ontwikkelaars bij het bouwen van productmeldingen voor meerdere kanalen met één enkele API. Met Engagespot kunt u: * Integreer binnen enkele minuten meerdere meldingskanalen zoals e-mail, in-app, sms, push, WhatsApp, Slack etc. in uw product. * Ingebouwde sj...

Atomic.io

Atomic.io

atomic.io

Bied de volgende generatie klantervaring, rechtstreeks in uw app. Atomic.io is uw in-app-tool voor klantbetrokkenheid, waarmee u snel hypergepersonaliseerde, actiegerichte berichten naar uw klanten kunt sturen via uw veiligste kanaal: uw app. Met een leespercentage van 94% en 14x hogere conversieper...

Notificare

Notificare

notificare.com

Notificare is een toonaangevend krachtig Customer Engagement Platform dat merken helpt hun publiek (opnieuw) te betrekken, licht te werpen op klantgedrag en conversies te verhogen. Eén enkele tool, met de kanalen App Push, Web Push, E-mail, SMS en Mobile Wallet, om de meest boeiende berichten en int...

Appgain.io

Appgain.io

appgain.io

Appgain is een full-stack web- en mobiel marketingplatform dat mobiele en web-apps helpt om meer gebruikers te krijgen en de betrokkenheid te verbeteren op één enkel platform. 200 miljard dollar uitgegeven in 2020, alleen maar om jou apps te laten downloaden, en 75% van hen opent de app nooit! Appga...

Cordial

Cordial

cordial.com

Cordial is een echt marketingplatform dat merken in staat stelt hun marketingstrategieën volledig te automatiseren en de manier waarop ze werken te transformeren. Cordial is ontworpen met een klantgerichte aanpak en combineert geavanceerde dataflexibiliteit met geavanceerde adaptieve automatiseringe...

PushAlert

PushAlert

pushalert.co

PushAlert is een multi-channel klantbetrokkenheidsplatform dat web-pushmeldingen, app-meldingen voor Android en iOS ondersteunt, samen met berichten op locatie. Dankzij de toonaangevende architectuur helpt PushAlert bedrijven om met hun publiek in contact te komen door realtime meldingen te sturen o...

cmercury

cmercury

cmercury.com

Het AI-aangedreven e-mailmarketingplatform van cmercury met uitgebreide omnichannelmarketingmogelijkheden helpt u bij het werven, behouden en betrekken van klanten via e-mail-, mobiele en webkanalen

