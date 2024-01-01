Alternatieven - Giftpack
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, het toonaangevende verzendplatform, helpt bedrijven zich te onderscheiden door hen nieuwe manieren te bieden om tijdens het koperstraject met klanten in contact te komen.
Wellable
wellable.co
Het welzijnsplatform van Wellable helpt organisaties bij het opzetten van boeiende welzijnsprogramma's voor werknemers, het verbeteren van de werknemerservaring en het transformeren van culturen
Tremendous
tremendous.com
Verstuur digitale betalingen internationaal op schaal. Onmiddellijke levering, frustratievrije inwisseling, honderden beloningsopties. Koop, verzend, volg, beheer en merk uw uitbetalingen op ons gebruiksvriendelijke platform.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot is het toonaangevende gamificatie- en inventieve platform voor leiders op het gebied van sales enablement. Beheer eenvoudig budgetten van miljoenen dollars, stuur binnen enkele seconden duizenden beloningen en geef uw team het beste cadeau van allemaal: de macht om hun prijs te kiezen...
&Open
andopen.co
Betere geschenken voor bedrijven die erom geven. Onderhoud relaties en bouw loyaliteit op binnen de Sales-, Marketing-, HR- en CX-teams.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy is een alles-in-één platform voor zakelijke geschenken, dat de kracht van ervaring en plezier gebruikt om mensen over de hele wereld met elkaar te verbinden.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU creëert uitzonderlijke productervaringen die uw merk helpen verbeteren. Wij ontwerpen, sourcen, produceren en distribueren gepersonaliseerde kwaliteitsproducten... en wat zijn we snel. We zijn er trots op dat we uw go-to partner zijn voor al uw aangepaste swag-behoeften in Europa. Wij bieden...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift is een cadeauplatform dat is ontwikkeld voor doorlopend programmatisch schenken. Winkel, bewaar en configureer alles in één keer, en zorg vervolgens binnen enkele minuten voor meer betrokkenheid. Onze oplossing bestond uit drie pijlers: een enorme verscheidenheid aan producten om de t...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp is het enige end-to-end Swag-beheerplatform. Wij geloven dat swag ongelooflijk krachtig is, maar ook ongelooflijk ingewikkeld om te gebruiken. Alles wat we doen is erop gericht om het proces van het maken en verzenden van swag zo eenvoudig mogelijk te maken. Ons platform geeft u de mogelijkhe...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium maakt het geven, belonen en ruilen van wereldwijde groepen eenvoudig en persoonlijk, ongeacht de schaal of afstand. We laten uw ontvangers over de hele wereld kiezen wat ze willen en waar ze het naartoe willen sturen, waardoor giswerk wordt geëlimineerd en de impact van elke uitwisseling wor...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency verzamelt en voorziet klanten over de hele wereld van digitale beloningen uit een unieke catalogus met topmerken, prepaid en andere contante opties in 24 verschillende valuta's in 36 landen. NeoCurrency is een onafhankelijke, in de VS gevestigde aanbieder van digitale beloningen en prijz...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is een technologieplatform dat een revolutie teweegbrengt in de manier waarop distributiegeleide bedrijven omgaan met hun kanaalpartners. Door middel van geavanceerde oplossingen en een datagestuurde aanpak stelt O4S bedrijven in staat om zich nauwkeurig te richten op en te stimuleren van goed p...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is het klantvoordelenplatform voor bedrijven die snel een zeer aantrekkelijk klantvoordelenprogramma willen lanceren. Met Paylode kunnen bedrijven hun klanten een uitgebreid voordelenprogramma bieden in een fractie van de tijd en kosten die nodig zijn om er zelf een te bouwen. Met Paylode is...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is een door AI ondersteund cadeauplatform dat bedrijven helpt relaties op te bouwen, de verkoop te versnellen en de merkbekendheid te vergroten door middel van gepersonaliseerde geschenken. Marketing-, verkoop- en klantteams gebruiken Alyce om de deur naar nieuwe klanten te openen en loyale kl...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard is de perfecte groepskaart voor speciale gelegenheden. Vier iemand met een online groepskaart vol berichten, GIF's, foto's en video's!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Koop, verzend en volg digitale cadeaubonnen voor uw belonings- en incentiveprogramma's.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Beloningen, incentives, voordelen en uitbetalingsinfrastructuur voor bedrijven. Duizenden bedrijven van elke omvang, van start-ups tot grote ondernemingen, gebruiken de bedrijfsvaluta van Xoxoday om beloningen, extraatjes, incentives en uitbetalingen te versturen.