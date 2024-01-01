Alternatieven - GetApp

WebCatalog

capterra.com

Capterra, Inc. is een gratis online marktplaatsverkoper die als tussenpersoon fungeert tussen kopers en technologieleveranciers binnen de software-industrie. Het bedrijf helpt consumenten bij het selecteren van software voor hun behoeften met gebruikersrecensies en onderzoek.

sourceforge.net

SourceForge is een webservice die softwareconsumenten een gecentraliseerde online locatie biedt voor het controleren en beheren van open-source softwareprojecten en het onderzoeken van bedrijfssoftware.

g2.com

Vergelijk de beste zakelijke software en services op basis van gebruikersbeoordelingen en sociale gegevens. Reviews voor CRM-, ERP-, HR-, CAD-, PDM- en marketingsoftware.

softwareadvice.com

Zoeken naar software kan overweldigend zijn. Laten we helpen. Wij helpen u de juiste software voor uw bedrijf te vinden, gratis en in slechts 15 minuten.

b2bstack.com.br

On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...

softwaresuggest.com

SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...

softwaresuggest.com

SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...

sell.g2.com

G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.

peerspot.com

Het Buying Intelligence Platform van PeerSpot is de plek waar tech-professionals praktische, betrouwbare informatie over bedrijfstechnologie krijgen, zodat ze er zeker van kunnen zijn dat wat ze kopen precies is wat ze nodig hebben. Aangedreven door 's werelds grootste gemeenschap van kopers van zak...

crozdesk.com

Crozdesk helpt bedrijven software in alle belangrijke softwarecategorieën te vinden en te vergelijken. Ontdek prijzen, functies, gebruikersrecensies, ranglijsten, kortingen en meer.

trustradius.com

TrustRadius is de site waar professionals inzichten uit de echte wereld kunnen delen door middel van diepgaande recensies over zakelijke technologieproducten.

