Alternatieven - Filestack

Netlify

Netlify

netlify.com

Netlify is een in San Francisco gevestigd cloud computing-bedrijf dat hosting en serverloze backend-services aanbiedt voor webapplicaties en statische websites. De functies omvatten continue implementatie van Git via Netlify Edge, de wereldwijde netwerkinfrastructuur voor applicatielevering van het...

Vercel

Vercel

vercel.com

Implementeer webprojecten met de beste frontend-ontwikkelaarservaring en de hoogste eindgebruikersprestaties.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud biedt een geïntegreerde set betrouwbare en veilige cloud computing-tools en -producten, waarmee u een cloudinfrastructuur en datacenters in meerdere regio's kunt bouwen om uw bedrijf en de mondiale industrie te versterken. Probeer het gratis.

Vodlix

Vodlix

vodlix.com

Snelste white label videostreaming- en OTT-oplossing. Ervaar de hoogste kwaliteit videostreaming met de beste cloudgebaseerde OTT-oplossing voor uw IPTV- en VOD-behoeften. Geniet van de ultieme kijkervaring met Vodlix.

BunnyCDN

BunnyCDN

bunny.net

Bunny.net is een eenvoudig maar krachtig platform voor het leveren van inhoud, dat razendsnelle prestaties biedt voor een fractie van de kosten met gratis SSL, Brotli, HTTP/2 en 100% Pay As You Go-prijzen.

StackPath

StackPath

stackpath.com

StackPath is een Amerikaanse aanbieder van edge computing-platforms, met hoofdkantoor in Dallas, Texas. Het oprichtersteam werd geleid door Lance Crosby, die ook medeoprichter was van SoftLayer Technologies, dat in 2013 door IBM werd overgenomen.

CDNetworks

CDNetworks

cdnetworks.com

CDNetworks, opgericht in 2000, is een full-service content delivery network (CDN) dat technologie, netwerkinfrastructuur en klantenservice levert voor de levering van internetinhoud en -applicaties. Het bedrijf positioneert zichzelf als een multinationale aanbieder van contentleveringsdiensten, met ...

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Akamai is de toonaangevende content delivery network (CDN)-serviceprovider voor media- en softwarelevering en cloudbeveiligingsoplossingen.

Sucuri

Sucuri

sucuri.net

Sucuri is een bedrijf opgericht door Daniel B. Cid (oprichter van het OSSEC-project) in 2010. We Clean and Protect Websites. Zorg voor gemoedsrust door al uw websites te beveiligen. We repareren hacks en voorkomen toekomstige aanvallen. Een cloudgebaseerd platform voor elke site.

Bytescale

Bytescale

bytescale.com

Bytescale: beeld-, video- en audio-API's voor ontwikkelaars.

Pinata

Pinata

pinata.cloud

Pinata maakt het eenvoudig om naar IPFS te uploaden en inhoud met hoge snelheden van het netwerk op te halen dankzij Dedicated Gateways.

ArvanCloud

ArvanCloud

arvancloud.com

ArvanCloud biedt geïntegreerde cloudservices zoals CDN, Cloud DNS, Cloud Security, Cloud datacenter, Cloud storage, VoD, Live streaming en videoadvertenties.

NitroPack

NitroPack

nitropack.io

Eén platform. Alle snelheidsoptimalisaties. Automatisch. Wees beter dan de concurrentie zonder ook maar één regel code te schrijven.

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Imperva biedt volledige cyberbeveiliging door te beschermen wat er echt toe doet: uw gegevens en applicaties, zowel op locatie als in de cloud.

CDN77

CDN77

cdn77.com

70 Tbps+ CDN met wereldwijde dekking op 6 continenten. Versnel de levering van uw inhoud en bereik uw gebruikers vanaf de edge met een gratis proefperiode van 14 dagen.

CacheFly

CacheFly

cachefly.com

Versla de concurrentie met snellere levering van inhoud, waar ook ter wereld! CacheFly biedt betrouwbare CDN-oplossingen, volledig afgestemd op uw bedrijf.

Chinafy

Chinafy

chinafy.com

Chinafy is een op SaaS gebaseerd platform dat websites opnieuw ontwerpt en opnieuw ontwerpt om snellere webprestaties in China te bereiken. Het is tot nu toe het enige webcompatibiliteitsplatform dat in staat is om vrijwel onshore prestaties te realiseren, offshore. Het platform wordt op websites be...

echo3D

echo3D

echo3d.com

echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is een 3D-activabeheerplatform waarmee ontwikkelaars en bedrijven 3D-inhoud in realtime kunnen opslaan, beveiligen en delen binnen hun organisatie en daarbuiten. We bieden een 3D-first content management systeem (CMS) en leveringsnetwerk (CDN), middelencompressie- en conversi...

Edgio

Edgio

edg.io

Infrastructuur voor dynamische websites van minder dan een seconde. Ontwikkel, implementeer, bekijk een voorbeeld, experimenteer ermee, monitor en voer uw frontend uit - Implementeer gratis in 1 minuut. Vroeger Laag0

appfleet

appfleet

appfleet.com

appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.

Transloadit

Transloadit

transloadit.com

Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Our workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the ...

Rocket.net

Rocket.net

rocket.net

Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.

TwicPics

TwicPics

twicpics.com

TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...

Mlytics

Mlytics

mlytics.com

We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...

ImageEngine

ImageEngine

imageengine.io

ImageEngine is a 3-in-1 image CDN. It uses our patented mobile detection software, image optimization, and our global CDN network to deliver images faster than any image compressor or CDN alone and at over an 80% cache hit rate. Plus, ImageEngine actually reduces your CDN bill, so you only pay for w...

YOTTAA

YOTTAA

yottaa.com

YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...

KeyCDN

KeyCDN

keycdn.com

KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...

DataPacket

DataPacket

datapacket.com

DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...

AccuWeb Hosting

AccuWeb Hosting

accuwebhosting.com

AccuWeb Hosting, opgericht in 2003, is een webhostingbedrijf gevestigd in Old Tappan, New Jersey (VS), dat de meest betaalbare en betrouwbare webhostingoplossingen levert aan klanten over de hele wereld. AccuWeb Hosting is een schuldenvrij, particulier bedrijf met meer dan 14 jaar ervaring. Vanaf va...

Imgix

Imgix

imgix.com

Ontketen het potentieel van uw media met AI. Creëer, transformeer en optimaliseer boeiende afbeeldingen en video's voor een ongeëvenaarde visuele ervaring.

