Naslagwerken - Populairste apps - Servië
Nieuwe app verzoeken
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Internet Archive
archive.org
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Consensus
consensus.app
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Quran.com
quran.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Google Books
google.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
dict.cc
dict.cc
Researcher.Life
researcher.life
Research Solutions
researchsolutions.com
Linux Survival
linuxsurvival.com
Research Square
researchsquare.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Readwise
readwise.io
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
WordReference
wordreference.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
Presearch
presearch.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Sefaria
sefaria.org
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Linguee
linguee.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Translate.com
translate.com
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com