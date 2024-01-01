Naslagwerken - Populairste apps - Ierland
Nieuwe app verzoeken
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
BrowZine
browzine.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Google Books
google.com
Quran.com
quran.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Presearch
presearch.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
Bíblia Online
bibliaonline.com.br
Voiz FM
voiz.vn
Internet Archive
archive.org
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
Consensus
consensus.app
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Linguee
linguee.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Translate.com
translate.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com
MyHeritage
myheritage.com
百度翻译
fanyi.baidu.com