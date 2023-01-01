Alternatieven - Appsero
elink.io
elink.io
Bouw alles met weblinks. elink heeft alles wat je nodig hebt om bladwijzers op te slaan en webpagina's, e-mailnieuwsbrieven, RSS-websitewidgets, sociale biolinks, sociale muren, geautomatiseerde inhoud en meer te bouwen. Creëer inhoud in enkele minuten!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io is een white label URL-verkorter die korte links creëert op merkdomeinen. Verkort, personaliseer en deel merk-URL's met uw publiek.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bouw een trouw publiek op. Revue maakt het voor schrijvers en uitgevers gemakkelijk om redactionele nieuwsbrieven te verzenden – en betaald te krijgen.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Voeg retargetingpixels, aangepaste call-to-action en aangepaste domeinen toe aan elke link die u deelt, pas de weergave van de miniatuurweergave van links aan en retarget iedereen die erop heeft geklikt.
Radio.co
radio.co
Wilt u een radiostation maken? Automatiseer uw planning, zend live uit en volg luisteraars vanaf één eenvoudig te gebruiken platform. Welkom bij Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Neem slimmere beslissingen over onroerend goed en sluit meer deals met Placer.ai's locatie-informatie en inzichten in het bezoekersverkeer.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops is een viraal en verwijzingsmarketingplatform voor het lanceren van rankingwedstrijden, sweepstakes, pre-lancerings- en verwijzingsprogramma's.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Werk samen met ShareASale en word onderdeel van ons vertrouwde affiliate marketingnetwerk. Ons netwerk levert marketingoplossingen voor onze partners.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence is een influencer-marketingdienst waarmee merken en influencers verbinding kunnen maken, kunnen samenwerken en hun doelen kunnen bereiken.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer is de goedkopere, snelste en gemakkelijkste manier om te ontdekken wat er echt online gebeurt.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter biedt een duidelijke en duidelijke schrijfervaring voor mensen die niet op zoek zijn naar geavanceerde rapportage of functies voor bedrijven.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast- en video-inhoud in 10 minuten. SummarAIze hergebruikt uw inhoud, van audio en video, tot boeiende, deelbare sociale berichten, e-mailinhoud, samenvattingen, citaten en meer!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
De originele merknaammarktplaats met meer dan 100.000 door experts samengestelde bedrijfsnamen om uit te kiezen. Ontvang de bijpassende .com en een logo, en gratis merkadvies van ons team.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is een alles-in-één WhatsApp Business-oplossing, ons aanbod omvat officiële WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-gebaseerde CRM, automatisering, integratie met veel tools enz.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Creëer een virale wachtlijst van vroege gebruikers. Bespaar lanceringstijd en ontvang meer aanmeldingen voor uw product in een vroeg stadium met gegamificeerde virale wachtlijsten vóór de lancering
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is robuuste, elegante en flexibele software voor bedrijfsanalyse en KPI-datavisualisatie, gebouwd met een AI-brein. We weten allemaal dat u uw bedrijf niet efficiënt kunt runnen of schalen zonder uw KPI’s nauwlettend in de gaten te houden. Maar het doorzoeken van uw CRM en het doornemen van...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is een marketingoptimalisatietool die is ontworpen om marketingstatistieken te bieden waarmee een bedrijf en zijn marketing op intelligente wijze kunnen worden geschaald.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
Met de krachtige telegrambot en webapp van Chainfuel kunt u uw groep automatisch beschermen tegen spammers en oplichters, uw groepsstatistieken volgen, uw gebruikers betrekken en behouden met slechts een paar klikken.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is krachtige Link Management Platform-software die het proces van het volgen en optimaliseren van uw marketingcampagnes vereenvoudigt. Onze software biedt een gecentraliseerd dashboard waar u eenvoudig al uw links kunt beheren en uw campagneprestaties kunt volgen. Met CampaignTracker...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is het toonaangevende locatie-intelligentieplatform in de reisindustrie. We gebruiken datasets voor mobiele locaties om bruikbare inzichten te verschaffen over consumentengedrag, concurrentieaandeel, media-effectiviteit en markttrends. Meer dan 200 reismarketeers, waaronder 100 steden, 40...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is een uitgebreid SaaS-platform dat is ontworpen om het goedkeurings- en samenwerkingsproces voor advertenties voor creatieve bureaus te vereenvoudigen. Met een gebruiksvriendelijke interface en een reeks krachtige functies stroomlijnt Adpiler het traject van het maken van advertenties tot d...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is ontworpen om uitgevers van nieuwsbrieven te helpen inkomsten te genereren met hun e-mailberichten door middel van gerichte advertentieplaatsing op basis van de abonnee.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketingsoftware die oplossingen voor leadbeheer biedt met marketinginformatie om al uw leads op het goede spoor te houden.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees biedt een portfolio van technologieën die de bestaande online vaardigheden en investeringen van een organisatie uitbreiden om ook op mobiele apparaten te werken.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Verbeter uw bestaande inhoud: AI-aangedreven verbetering zodat uw webpagina's hoger kunnen scoren. Het fungeert als een SEO-coach, het analyseert de pagina's van de concurrentie die de uwe overtreffen en geeft u vervolgens exacte details over hoe u uw specifieke pagina's kunt bijwerken.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Geavanceerde AI-gestuurde SaaS-app voor het ontdekken van partners voor uitgeversbeheer. Het platform biedt diepgaande analyses van websites van uitgevers en informatie en hulpmiddelen voor affiliate-werving. Machine Learning binnen het platform zorgt ervoor dat de resultaten doelgerichter worden na...