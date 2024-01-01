Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor AINIRO.IO op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.
AINIRO.IO is a platform that allows you to create a custom AI chatbot based on the ChatGPT language model. Some key features and capabilities include:
* The chatbots are powered by OpenAI's technology, providing the same high-quality conversational abilities as ChatGPT.
* The platform can automatically scrape your website to create a custom chatbot tailored to your content and data.
* You can integrate the chatbot into your website, ecommerce platforms like Shopify, CRM systems, and more.
* The chatbots can display images, collect leads and user data, and provide real-time information by connecting to the internet or your own data sources.
* Key benefits include increased sales and conversions, reduced customer service costs, and improved productivity.
* Pricing starts at $49 per month for a custom AI chatbot.
* The platform provides a free trial so you can test out the capabilities for yourself.
AINIRO.IO seems to offer a turnkey solution for adding a powerful AI chatbot to your website or business, leveraging the latest language model technology. The focus is on providing a seamless, customizable, and integrated conversational AI assistant.
