Webio is an AI-powered platform for customer engagement, specifically focused on debt collection and debt management. Some key details about Webio's offerings:
+> Conversational AI:
* Webio uses conversational AI and chatbots to automate and blend customer conversations across various digital channels.
* Their Propensity Guidance technology can predict customer states and design personalized journeys to improve engagement.
+> Debt Collection and Payments:
* Webio specializes in credit, collections, and payment messaging, helping enterprises engage positively with customers across the debt cycle.
* They aim to improve liquidity by making difficult conversations easier through AI-assisted communications.
+> Customer Engagement Platform:
* Webio provides an end-to-end customer engagement platform that connects enterprises with their customers through the channels they use.
* It includes features like on-demand messaging, real-time data integration, and simple API-based integrations.
+> Success Metrics:
* Webio claims to have achieved significant improvements for its clients, including 52% uplift in payment arrangements, 34% increase in promises-to-pay, and 75% automation of conversations.
+> Security and Compliance:
* Webio is ISO 27001 certified, demonstrating its commitment to information security and data protection.
* It operates on the AWS cloud, providing a secure and resilient environment for customer engagement.
Webio appears to be a specialized customer engagement platform that leverages conversational AI and automation to help enterprises, particularly in the debt collection and management domain, improve their customer interactions and drive better financial outcomes.