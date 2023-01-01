Alternativer - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Sporing og analyser for telefonsamtaler og nettskjemaer. Optimaliser markedsføringen din og øk avkastningen på PPC, SEO og offline annonsekampanjer.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, juridisk navn Vonage Holdings Corp.) er en amerikansk offentlig eid leverandør av forretningsskykommunikasjon. Selskapet har hovedkontor i Holmdel Township, New Jersey, og ble grunnlagt i 2001 som en leverandør av boligtelekommunikasjonstjenester basert på Voice over Internet Protocol (VoI...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Det smarteste skytelefonsystemet og strømoppringeren. smrtPhone er en alt-i-ett kommunikasjonsplattform for salgsdrevne virksomheter. Tale, tekst, strømoppringing, kundeemneadministrasjon – alt enkelt synkronisert med CRM-systemet ditt.
Ringover
ringover.com
Sett opp en kraftig ringeplattform som er integrert med din CRM, tilgjengelig på PCer og smarttelefoner og få numre over hele verden.
CallFire
callfire.com
Utvid bedriften din med virtuelle telefonnumre, IVR, talekringkasting, massetekstmeldingstjenester og strømoppringing. Prøv CallFire GRATIS!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Bevis ROI. Øk antall konverteringer. Øk inntekter. Spor og tilskriv alle online og offline potensielle kunder til nøyaktig hvilken kampanje som driver den.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa er en sporingsprogramvare i bedriftsklasse for ytelse, tilknyttet og partnermarkedsføring. Phonexa Suite er den underliggende teknologien som fører gjennom livssyklusen for kundeemne og -anrop, og hjelper ytelsesmarkedsføringsteam med å øke avkastningen for merker på tvers av tilknyttede, pa...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. er et Seattle-basert offentlig selskap, grunnlagt i 2003, med mer enn 300 ansatte. Marchex er et B2B-samtale- og samtaleanalyseselskap. Den spesialiserer seg på bruk av kunstig intelligens og maskinlæring for å analysere samtaledata mellom bedrifter og kunder. Marchex gir bedrifter "ha...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics’ proprietære samtalemålingsprogramvare (samtaleanalyseplattform) er bygget i henhold til IEEE- og RFC-standarder og har flere datasentre bygget på Telco-grade tilgjengelighet og feiltolerant arkitektur støttet av helautomatiserte katastrofegjenopprettingsprosesser.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics er en markedsmålings- og attribusjonsplattform som kobler sammen markedsføring, salg, inntekter og kundedata til: - Gi en fullstendig traktoversikt over kundereisen din - Nøyaktig tilskrive inntekter på kanal-, kampanje-, innholds- og søkeordnivå - Lag multi-touch attribusjonsrapport...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape er spesialbygd salgs- og markedsføringsautomatiseringsprogramvare som kommer med forhåndsbygde funksjoner som kan konfigureres for enhver bedrift. Det brukervennlige grensesnittet styrker teamene dine og konsoliderer alle aspekter av virksomheten din i én AI-plattform. Shape Software gir et sa...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Sporing av kundeemner for markedsføringsbyråer og kunder Den eneste programvaren for sporing og rapportering av potensielle kunder som er pålitelige av topp PPC- og SEO-fagfolk for å øke verdien for kundene.
Cordless
cordless.io
Lås opp stemmeinnholdet ditt. Moderne telefoni for kundestøtteteam. Bygge bro mellom stemme og tekst.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource er bransjeledende for samtalesporing, kundeemneadministrasjon og forretningsanalyseløsninger. Maksimer markedsføringspengene dine og få målte resultater.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
PBXDom-skyrapporter kan enkelt generere detaljerte rapporter om telefon- eller kundesenteraktiviteten din fra hvor som helst i verden; det er ikke nødvendig å kjøpe ekstra programvare. Du kan oppnå dette ved å installere en samler av PBXDom og koble din PBX eller Call Center til datamaskinen du inst...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza er den første plattformen for samtalesporing og samtaleoptimalisering. For å møte den økende etterspørselen etter intelligens fra telefoninteraksjoner kombinerer vi tradisjonell samtalesporing med den kraftige analysen av telefonsamtaler. Convirza bruker talegjenkjenningsteknologi og sofist...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Vår skybaserte kontaktsenterløsning hjelper bedrifter å nå millioner av kunder via interaktiv tekst og tale. Vår svært tilpassbare løsning har et intuitivt og brukervennlig grensesnitt som lar kundene våre designe og distribuere sofistikerte kommunikasjonsstrategier raskt og relativt enkelt. Vi hjel...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken gir deg Play-by-play-synlighet av salgsrepresentantenes ytelse på samtaler, slik at du kan forbedre kundeengasjementet og inngå flere avtaler.
Ringba
ringba.com
Samtalesporing, attribusjon, rapportering og analyser for markedsførere, digitale byråer, kundesentre, betaling per samtale og ytelsesnettverk.
Invoca
invoca.com
Logg inn for å få tilgang til Invocas betal-per-anrop-plattform. Annonsører lager anropsbaserte kampanjer og utgivere tjener flere provisjoner for å generere anrop.