Payment Analytics Software - Mest populære apper

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
Business Analytics-plattform bygget for å hjelpe deg med å forstå hva som skjer med virksomheten din. KPIer fra skytjenester, regneark, database på ett sted.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap er en online betalingsløsning for e-handel, B2B og SaaS-selskaper, som spesialiserer seg på global betalingsbehandling og betalingsgateway-løsninger for nettbaserte virksomheter.
MRR.io
mrr.io
Hold styr på din månedlige gjentakende inntekt, uansett hvilken betalingsprosessor du bruker.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma er et prisvinnende betalingsselskap som hjelper bedrifter med å akseptere kreditt- og debetkort på nett, i butikker og på mobile enheter. Over 8000 bedrifter over hele Nord-Amerika bruker Payfirmas betalingsverktøy for å få betalt enkelt og holde alle transaksjonsdata på ett enkelt sted. Nå...