Generative AI Software - Mest populære apper
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
Send inn ny app
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Optimalisering av språkmodeller for dialog. Vi har trent opp en modell kalt ChatGPT som samhandler på en samtale måte. Dialogformatet gjør det mulig for ChatGPT å svare på oppfølgingsspørsmål, innrømme sine feil, utfordre uriktige premisser og avvise upassende forespørsler. ChatGPT er en sø...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Du kan bruke Bard til å hjelpe deg med å flytte ideene dine fremover. Med litt hjelp fra Bard kan du gjøre ting som: - Brainstorm ideer, lag en plan eller finn forskjellige måter å få ting gjort på - Få et raskt, lettfattelig sammendrag av mer komplekse emner - Lag første utkast til skisser, e-post...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it er en San Francisco-basert oppstart og en online IDE (integrert utviklingsmiljø). Navnet kommer fra akronymet REPL, som står for "les-evaluate-print loop". Tjenesten ble opprettet av den jordanske programmereren Amjad Masad og den jordanske designeren Haya Odeh i 2016. Repl.it lar brukere sk...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Din daglige AI-ledsager.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude er en neste generasjons AI-assistent for oppgavene dine, uansett skala.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
AI-fellesskapet bygger fremtiden. Bygg, tren og distribuer toppmoderne modeller drevet av referanseåpen kildekode innen maskinlæring.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks er et selskap grunnlagt av de opprinnelige skaperne av Apache Spark. Databricks vokste ut av AMPLab-prosjektet ved University of California, Berkeley, som var involvert i å lage Apache Spark, et distribuert datarammeverk med åpen kildekode bygget på toppen av Scala. Databricks utvikler en...
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI er en kodende LLM designet for å transformere måten vi bygger programvare på. Ved å bygge BLACKBOX.AI er målet vårt å: Akselerer innovasjonstakten i bedrifter ved å gjøre ingeniører ti ganger raskere i å bygge og lansere produkter Akselerer veksten i programvareingeniører rundt om i ve...
Build AI
buildai.space
Bygg AI inn i virksomheten din. Om minutter. Bygg dine egne AI-drevne nettapper skreddersydd for virksomheten din. Ingen tekniske ferdigheter kreves.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Ta satsingene dine til neste nivå med Krater AI. Vår alt-i-ett SuperApp låser opp kraften til kunstig intelligens-teknologi, og muliggjør alt fra innholdsskaping til tekst-til-tale-funksjoner. Med Krater får du tilgang til ubegrensede muligheter og ekte innovasjon. Opplev enestående funksjonalitet o...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI kode mentor. Begynn å kode smartere i dag med det ultimate forklaringsverktøyet. basert på kunstig intelligens for optimalisering, refaktorisering og gjennomgang av kode!
Autocode
autocode.com
Nye brukervarsler. Kjøpsvarsler. Planlagte jobber. Fellesskapsroboter. SQL-spørringer. Innvendig verktøy. Lag hva du vil med JavaScript og APIer.
Botpress
botpress.com
Bygg ChatGPT chatbots, overraskende raskt 🚀. Den første neste generasjons chatbot-byggeren drevet av OpenAI. Bygg ChatGPT-lignende roboter for prosjektet eller virksomheten din for å få ting gjort. 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Ønsker du å tjene penger med Chat GPT? Se ikke lenger enn AI Writer – det ultimate verktøyet for å generere høykvalitets, engasjerende innhold på sekunder. Med våre avanserte AI-algoritmer og intuitive grensesnitt kan du enkelt lage blogginnlegg, artikler og mer. Og med vårt innebygde tilknyttede p...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Samarbeidsplattformen for å bygge AI-agenter. Team bruker Voiceflow til å designe, teste og starte chat- eller tale-AI-agenter – sammen, raskere, i stor skala.
Refraction
refraction.dev
Refaktorer kode, generer dokumentasjon, lag enhetstester og mer. Bare lim inn en kodeblokk, velg språket eller rammeverket ditt, og trykk deretter "Generer" for å se magi.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Forstå, fiks og automatiser på tvers av kodebasen din med Sourcegraphs kodeintelligensplattform.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den ledende produksjonsplattformen for Full Stack AI, LLM og datasyn for modellering av ustrukturerte bilde-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
Med AI2sql kan ingeniører og ikke-ingeniører enkelt skrive effektive, feilfrie SQL-spørringer uten å kjenne til SQL.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
En AI-kodeassistent. Par programmerer for utviklerbehov.
Together AI
together.ai
Den raskeste skyplattformen for å bygge og kjøre generativ AI.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket av dataforskere, styrt av IT. Din alt-i-ett-løsning for datavitenskap og ML-utvikling, distribusjon og datapipelines i skyen.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Choochs datasynsløsninger hjelper bedrifter med å automatisere den visuelle gjennomgangen av video- og bildedataene deres for å oppdage og forstå betydningen av de mest nyanserte visuelle elementene – alt i sanntid for å levere handlingskraftig innsikt for å drive forretningsbeslutninger.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
Med DeftGPT kan du: * Forenkle innholdsskrivingen din: DeftGPT lar deg stille spørsmål, få svar umiddelbart og ha interaktive samtaler med AI. Du vil ha umiddelbar tilgang til GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude fra Anthropic og en rekke andre roboter. * Teamadministrasjon: DeftGPT forenkler administrasj...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din pålitelige co-pilot for virksomheten med sikte på å gjøre deg smartere, raskere og mer trygg på dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics gir hver bruker – enten det er dataviter, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-IT-spesialist – mer kraft til å utføre r...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Bygg kraftige AI-applikasjoner på få minutter på den kodefrie Katonic Generative AI-plattformen. Øk produktiviteten til deg og dine ansatte, forbedre kundeopplevelsen og gjør ting bare store bedrifter kan gjøre, alt med kraften til Generativ AI. * Ingen kodeferdigheter kreves. * Sikkerhet i bedrift...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai er den ledende åpen kildekodeleverandøren av Generative AI og Machine Learning-plattformer på et oppdrag for å demokratisere AI. Den destillerer den tekniske dyktigheten til 30 Kaggle Masters til enkle AI-skyprodukter for generativ AI og maskinlæring som løser kraftige problemer. Kunder, fell...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI- BentoCloud er en fullt administrert plattform for å bygge og drifte AI-applikasjoner, som gir smidig produktlevering til AI-team. BentoML er plattformen for programvareingeniører for å bygge AI-produkter.
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...