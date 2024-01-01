Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Mest populære apper
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
Bygg ChatGPT chatbots, overraskende raskt 🚀. Den første neste generasjons chatbot-byggeren drevet av OpenAI. Bygg ChatGPT-lignende roboter for prosjektet eller virksomheten din for å få ting gjort. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Samarbeidsplattformen for å bygge AI-agenter. Team bruker Voiceflow til å designe, teste og starte chat- eller tale-AI-agenter – sammen, raskere, i stor skala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den ledende produksjonsplattformen for Full Stack AI, LLM og datasyn for modellering av ustrukturerte bilde-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
Together AI
together.ai
Den raskeste skyplattformen for å bygge og kjøre generativ AI.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket av dataforskere, styrt av IT. Din alt-i-ett-løsning for datavitenskap og ML-utvikling, distribusjon og datapipelines i skyen.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Choochs datasynsløsninger hjelper bedrifter med å automatisere den visuelle gjennomgangen av video- og bildedataene deres for å oppdage og forstå betydningen av de mest nyanserte visuelle elementene – alt i sanntid for å levere handlingskraftig innsikt for å drive forretningsbeslutninger.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Bygg kraftige AI-applikasjoner på få minutter på den kodefrie Katonic Generative AI-plattformen. Øk produktiviteten til deg og dine ansatte, forbedre kundeopplevelsen og gjør ting bare store bedrifter kan gjøre, alt med kraften til Generativ AI. * Ingen kodeferdigheter kreves. * Sikkerhet i bedrift...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI- BentoCloud er en fullt administrert plattform for å bygge og drifte AI-applikasjoner, som gir smidig produktlevering til AI-team. BentoML er plattformen for programvareingeniører for å bygge AI-produkter.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence gjør det mulig for bedrifter å sikre sin AI-transformasjon med en automatisert løsning for å beskytte mot sikkerhet og sikkerhetstrusler. Robust Intelligences plattform inkluderer en motor for å oppdage og vurdere modellsårbarheter, samt anbefale og håndheve de nødvendige rekkver...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI leverer infrastruktur for å kjøre, justere og skalere generative AI-applikasjoner. OctoAI får modellene til å fungere for deg, ikke omvendt. Utviklere får enkel tilgang til effektiv AI-infrastruktur slik at de kan kjøre modellene de velger, tilpasse dem for deres spesifikke brukssituasjon og ...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics tilbyr en revolusjonerende AI-plattform som gjør det enkelt for deg å utnytte Data Science for virksomheten din uten barrierer av ressurser og infrastruktur. Bedrifter i alle størrelser, fra startups til bedrifter, kan benytte seg av Qualetics-plattformen for å løse komplekse forretningspr...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry er et Cloud-native PaaS for maskinlæringsteam for å bygge, distribuere og sende ML/LLM-applikasjoner på sin egen sky/on-prem Infra på en raskere, skalerbar og kostnadseffektiv måte med de riktige styringskontrollene, slik at de kan oppnå 90 % raskere tid til verdi enn andre lag. TrueFou...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI driver GenAI-adopsjon hos Enterprises. Vi støttes av Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars og andre bemerkelsesverdige investorer TuneChat: Vår chat-app drevet av åpen kildekode-modeller TuneStudio: Lekeplassen vår for utviklere for å finjustere og distribuere...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Bygg bedre, mer differensierte AI-produkter. Et samarbeidende skybasert arbeidsområde for rask iterasjon på GenAI-produkter.
Aporia
aporia.com
Bruk Aporias ML Observability for å oppdage drift og modellforringelse, sentralisere modellstyring, forklare spådommer og forbedre ML-modellene dine i produksjon.