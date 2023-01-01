Alternativer - SalesGig

WebCatalog

Dripify

dripify.io

Supercharge Lead Generation på LinkedIn med Dripify. Det multifunksjonelle LinkedIn-automatiseringsverktøyet designet for å hjelpe salgsteamet ditt med å forbedre LinkedIn-prospektering og inngå flere avtaler – alt på komplett autopilot

Salesrobot

salesrobot.co

Automatiser kalde oppsøkende kampanjer på e-post og sosiale medier Prøv vår velprøvde salgsautomatiseringsprogramvare og øk din kald oppsøkende innsats hver dag som våre 2000+ brukere gjør

Tech Tracker

techtracker.io

Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...

Captain Data

captaindata.co

Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...

SaveMyLeads

savemyleads.com

Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.

Trueleads

trueleads.com

Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

PersistIQ er en salgsengasjementplattform som automatiserer prospektering, e-postoppsøking, samtaler, oppgaver og sosialt salg. Tusenvis av salgsteam bruker PersistIQ for å finne prospektets e-poster, sende personlige oppsøkende e-poster, automatisere oppfølginger og booke flere møter. PersistIQs sa...

