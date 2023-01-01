Alternativer - QApop
elink.io
elink.io
Bygg hva som helst med nettlenker. elink har alt du trenger for å lagre bokmerker og bygge nettsider, nyhetsbrev på e-post, widgeter for RSS-nettsteder, sosiale biokoblinger, sosiale vegger, automatisert innhold og mer. Lag innhold på få minutter!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io er en white label URL-forkorter som lager korte lenker på merkede domener. Forkort, tilpass og del merkede nettadresser med publikummet ditt.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bygg et lojalt publikum. Revue gjør det enkelt for forfattere og utgivere å sende redaksjonelle nyhetsbrev – og få betalt.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Legg til retargeting-piksler, egendefinert handlingsfremmende oppfordring, tilpassede domener til enhver kobling du deler, tilpass lenkeminiatyrbildet og retarget alle som klikket.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vil du opprette en radiostasjon? Automatiser timeplanen din, kringkast direkte og spor lyttere fra én brukervennlig plattform. Velkommen til Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops er en viral og henvisningsmarkedsføringsplattform for å lansere rangeringskonkurranser, konkurranser, forhåndslansering og henvisningsprogrammer.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner med ShareASale for å bli en del av vårt pålitelige tilknyttede markedsføringsnettverk. Vårt nettverk leverer markedsføringsløsninger for våre partnere.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence er en influencer-markedsføringstjeneste som gjør det mulig for merkevarer og influencere å koble seg sammen, samarbeide og nå sine mål.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer er den billigere, raskeste og enkleste måten å oppdage hva som egentlig skjer på nettet.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter tilbyr en ren og grei skriveopplevelse for folk som ikke er ute etter avansert rapportering eller funksjoner for bedrifter.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Den originale merkevaremarkedsplassen med over 100 000 ekspert-kuraterte bedriftsnavn å velge mellom. Få den matchende .com og en logo, og gratis råd om merkevarebygging fra teamet vårt.
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com integreres med verdens ledende markedsføringsautomatiseringsplattformer for å maksimere publikumsvekst, gjenvinne inntekter fra forlatte handlevogner og engasjere bortfalt publikum på nytt gjennom bransjeledende dataintegrasjonssystemer. Maksimer uutnyttede inntekter for e-handelsbutik...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify er en programvare spesialisert på e-handelsselskaper for sporing og tilordning av alle dine markedsføringsaktiviteter (multikanal). Ved å bruke en revolusjonerende sporingsteknologi kan brukere spores uten modellering eller Google Analytics – 100 % GDPR-kompatibel. Tracify tilbyr en rekke de...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Øk oppbevaringstrafikk og fortjeneste ved å bruke GPT-3-teknologi