Alternativer - Narvar

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. er et amerikansk selskap for finansielle tjenester, kjøpmanntjenester og mobilbetalingsselskap basert i San Francisco, California. Selskapet markedsfører programvare- og maskinvarebetalingsprodukter og har ekspandert til småbedriftstjenester. Selskapet ble grunnlagt i 2009 av Jack Dorse...

Salsify

salsify.com

Salsifys CommerceXM-plattform driver opplevelsene kunder etterspør i alle trinn av kjøpsreisen, overalt på den digitale hyllen.

QuoteMachine

quotemachine.com

QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...

ProjectsForce

projectsforce.com

Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...

Petro Outlet

petrooutlet.com

Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.

Finturf

finturf.com

Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...

Delightree

delightree.com

Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...

Candid Wholesale

candidwholesale.com

Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility

Auror

auror.co

The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.

Fixably

fixably.com

Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...

PayRange

payrange.com

With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.

EQL

eql.com

EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...

Zippin

getzippin.com

Zippin har utviklet neste generasjon kassefri teknologi som gjør at forhandlere raskt kan distribuere friksjonsfri shopping i butikkene sine. Zippins patentsøkte tilnærming bruker kunstig intelligens, maskinlæring og sensorfusjonsteknologi for å skape den beste forbrukeropplevelsen: forviser betali...

Promoboxx

promoboxx.com

Promoboxx er en programvareplattform med støttetjenester for merkevarer for å engasjere sine uavhengige forhandlere med merkevarekompatibel digital markedsføring, og skape bedre forretningsresultater ved å nå de rette forbrukerne via den pålitelige kanalen til merkevarens lokale forhandlere. Med Pro...

SparkPlug

sparkplug.app

SparkPlug er en administrasjonsplattform for ansattes salgsincentiv for spesialforhandlere, restauranter og CPG-merker. SparkPlug integreres direkte med fysiske bedrifters POS-systemer for å automatisere praktisk talt alle aspekter ved implementering og skalering av et insentivprogram. SparkPlugs in...

