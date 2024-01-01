Ixkio
Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.
Nettside: ixkio.com
Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Ixkio med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.
Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.
A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC tag and QR code combined applications. Developed and managed by Seritag, a leading global provider of NFC tags and products
Kategorier:
Nettside: ixkio.com
Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Ixkio. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.