Alternativer - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo er programvare for forretningsadministrasjon inkludert CRM, e-handel, fakturering, regnskap, produksjon, lager, prosjektledelse og lagerstyring. Fellesskapsversjonen er fri programvare, lisensiert under GNU LGPLv3. Det er også en proprietær «Enterprise»-versjon, som har ekstra funksjoner og tje...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (tidligere Sendinblue) hjelper deg med å utvide virksomheten din. Bygg kundeforhold på tvers av e-post, SMS, chat og mer. Bruk verktøyene du trenger, når du trenger dem. Prøv det gratis.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Verdens ledende innen mobile push-varsler, web-push og meldinger i appen. Betrodd av 800 000 bedrifter til å sende 5 milliarder push-varsler per dag.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse tilbyr en online plattform for programvare for e-postmarkedsføring, oppretter av landingssider, hosting av webinarer og mye mer. Prøv 30 dager gratis uten kredittkort!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Automatiser markedsføringen din og kombiner alle leveringskanaler på én plattform: e-post, web-push-varsler, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Prøv AWeber gratis i dag og få alle løsningene for å utvide e-postlisten din, engasjere publikum og øke salget. Ingen kredittkort kreves.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Gjør appen din sosial. Fra Reddit til Paytm til Headspace, alle elskede apper trives på baksiden av et sterkt fellesskap. Kom nærmere din, ved å legge til chat, tale eller video i appen din.
Courier
courier.com
Courier er den smarteste måten å designe og levere varsler på. Design én gang, og lever til hvilken som helst kanal – e-post, Slack, SMS, push og mer – gjennom ett API.
Customer.io
customer.io
Utløs e-post, push, SMS, webhooks og mer med Customer.io. Få kontroll over atferdsdata for å tilpasse kundekommunikasjon og øke engasjement. Start gratis.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
E-handel e-postmarkedsføring, automatisert e-post og SMS – bytt til Omnisend og øk salget uten å øke arbeidsmengden.
Braze
braze.com
Få relevante, personlig tilpassede kundeopplevelser i sanntid.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap er et SaaS-basert kundeadministrasjons- og mobilmarkedsføringsselskap med hovedkontor i Mountain View, California. Grunnlagt i mai 2013, og tilbyr mobilappanalyse og brukerengasjementprodukter til mer enn 8000 inkludert Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow og DealsPlus....
Sender
sender.net
Bygg broen mellom e-postlistene og inntektene dine. Sender gir deg mulighet til raskt og enkelt å holde kontakten med kundene dine og utvide virksomheten din – samtidig som du bruker mye mindre.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage er en fullstackløsning som består av kraftig kundeanalyse, automatisert engasjement på tvers av kanaler og AI-drevet personalisering.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Den eneste uten kode, AI-drevne CDXP-en med innebygde og integrerte hyperpersonaliserte markedsføringskanaler.
User.com
user.com
User.com er en avansert programvare for markedsføring og salgsautomatisering. Vi hjelper bedrifter med å effektivisere interne prosesser og utvide virksomheten raskere.
Contlo
contlo.com
Si hei til Autonomous Generative Marketing. Contlo er en neste generasjons markedsføringsplattform, bygget opp for AI first world. Drevet av merkevarens AI-modell og autonome AI-agenter.
Iterable
iterable.com
Ta kontakt med kundene dine som du faktisk kjenner dem. Iterable er en markedsføringsplattform på tvers av kanaler som driver enhetlige kundeopplevelser og gir deg mulighet til å skape, optimalisere og måle hver interaksjon på tvers av hele kundereisen.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Den digitale opplevelsesplattformen bygget for handel. Bloomreach-løsninger kombinerer kraften til enhetlige kunde- og produktdata med hastigheten og skalaen til AI og prediktive beslutninger, slik at du kan levere magiske opplevelser som konverterer på enhver kanal og hver reise.
Airship
airship.com
Lever meningsfulle meldinger i alle faser av kundens livssyklus med Customer Engagement Platform bygget for bedriftsmerker. Lære mer.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly lar bedrifter enkelt lage og sende automatiserte, interaktive og personlig tilpassede markedsføringskampanjer gjennom WhatsApp i stor skala. Dette fremmer en 2-veis samtale (i motsetning til SMS og e-post), der potensielle kunder og kunder kan velge sin kjøpsreise, noe som øker engasjement...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
E-postautomatiseringsprogramvare som inspirerer til engasjement. Engasjer e-postpublikummet ditt med personlig tilpasset innhold som genererer konverteringer. Upland Adestra er en ledende global leverandør av First-Person Marketing e-post og livssyklusmarkedsføringsløsninger for både globale og vo...
Truepush
truepush.com
Send ubegrensede gratis push-varsler og tjene penger fra push-annonser ved hjelp av Truepush-verktøyet. Legg til en ekstra inntektskanal til nettstedet ditt med våre push-annonser. Spar opptil $1200/måned på å engasjere brukerne dine med Truepush-verktøyet.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Forsterk oppbevaring med AI Push-varsler. Den eneste etterretningsplattformen for push-varsler uten SDK.
Knock
knock.app
Varslingsinfrastruktur for utviklere. Knock er fleksibel, pålitelig varslingsinfrastruktur som er bygget for å skalere med deg.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Maksimer kundeengasjementet ved å bygge varige og verdifulle relasjoner gjennom optimert flerkanalsmeldinger og kampanjeorkestrering.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier for varsler. Engagespot hjelper utviklere med å bygge flerkanals produktvarsler med ett enkelt API. Med Engagespot kan du: * Integrer flere varslingskanaler som e-post, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack etc til produktet ditt på få minutter. * Innebygd malredigering for å administrere appe...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Lever neste generasjons kundeopplevelse, rett i appen din. Atomic.io er verktøyet for kundeengasjement i appen, som lar deg raskt sende hyper-personlige, handlingsrettede meldinger til kundene dine i den sikreste kanalen din – appen din. Med en lesefrekvens på 94 % og 14 ganger høyere konverteringsf...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare er en ledende kraftig Customer Engagement Platform som hjelper merkevarer til å (re)engasjere publikum, kaste lys over kundeadferd og øke konverteringer. Ett enkelt verktøy, med kanalene App Push, Web Push, E-post, SMS og Mobile Wallet, for å levere de mest engasjerende meldingene og inte...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain er en full-stack nett- og mobilmarkedsføringsplattform som hjelper mobil- og nettapper med å få flere brukere og forbedre engasjementet på én enkelt plattform. 200 milliarder dollar brukt innen 2020, bare for å få deg til å laste ned apper, og 75 % av dem, åpne aldri appen! Appgain.io er fok...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial er en ekte markedsføringsplattform som gir merkevarer mulighet til å fullautomatisere markedsføringsstrategiene sine og transformere måten de jobber på. Designet med en kundesentrert tilnærming, kombinerer Cordial avansert datafleksibilitet med sofistikerte adaptive automatiseringer og baneb...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert er en flerkanals kundeengasjementsplattform som støtter web-push-varsler, appvarslinger for Android og iOS sammen med meldinger på stedet. Aktivert med klasseledende arkitektur, hjelper PushAlert bedrifter med å engasjere publikum ved å sende sanntidsvarsler om oppdateringer, kampanjer, ny...
cmercury
cmercury.com
cmercurys AI-drevne e-postmarkedsføringsplattform med utvidede funksjoner for omnikanalmarkedsføring hjelper deg med kundeanskaffelser, oppbevaring og engasjementer på tvers av e-post-, mobil- og nettkanaler