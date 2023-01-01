Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously hosting network rooms and private one-to-one calls amongst audience members using both our Broadcast and Venue features. We are bringing back the social aspect of virtual conferences. We do this by providing your audience with spaces to connect with their crowd and build relationships that last-- a semblance of traditional in-person events with a touch of social networking. Eventcube has powered over 100,000 events worldwide since its launch and has served top brands such as TedX, TikTok, TK Maxx, and Red Bull, alongside purpose-driven organisations and festivals. We are recognised as the Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management by the Cloud & SaaS Awards 2021 and recently, Eventcube was shortlisted for Tech Company of the Year (Small) by UK Business Tech Awards 2021.

eventcube.io

