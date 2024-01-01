Connectpay

ConnectPay is one of the fastest growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) in Lithuania – the leading fintech hub in continental Europe - providing banking services for internet based companies. By offering a One Stop Shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof, ConnectPay arrays smooth onboarding & boutique banking experience. ConnectPay’s main activity and focus is banking payment services for business and institutional clients: - Payments: Euro zone (instant) & Cross-border - Accounts: Business & Segregated - APIs: Online Banking & Merchant - Accept payments: Banking & Card payments (NL, FI & DE) - Corporate cards - BaaS (Banking as a Service) ConnectPay is licensed and regulated by the Bank of Lithuania and is subject to the regulatory framework of the European Central Bank.
Finance
