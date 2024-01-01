Cloud BOT

Cloud BOT

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: c-bot.pro

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Cloud BOT med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Cloud BOT is a complete cloud-based RPA (Robotic Process Automation) service that allows users to create and run automated bots to operate web browsers. Some of the key features and benefits of Cloud BOT include: * No-code Automation: Cloud BOT can record user's web browser operations and automatically create bots to automate those tasks, without requiring any specialized coding knowledge. * Cloud-based: The bots are created and executed entirely on the cloud, eliminating the need for local installations or servers. * Multi-device Support: Cloud BOT supports automation across various devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs. * Secure and Compliant: All communications and data in Cloud BOT are encrypted, and the service is certified for international security standards like ISO 27017. * Integration with iPaaS: Cloud BOT integrates with popular iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) tools like Zapier, Microsoft Power Automate, and IFTTT, allowing bots to be triggered from various web services. * Flexible Pricing: Cloud BOT offers three pricing plans - Single Office, Multi Office, and System Linkage - to cater to the needs of small businesses as well as enterprises. * Free Trial: New users can sign up for a free trial to experience the Cloud BOT service for 30 minutes of bot execution time per month. Cloud BOT appears to be a comprehensive RPA solution that enables easy automation of web browser tasks, without the complexity of traditional RPA deployments. The cloud-native architecture and integrations with other web services make it a versatile automation platform.

Nettside: c-bot.pro

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Cloud BOT. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Du liker kanskje også

AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge

automationedge.com

Jet-Bot

Jet-Bot

jet-bot.com

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere

automationanywhere.com

Bytebot

Bytebot

bytebot.ai

Coze

Coze

coze.com

BotSpice

BotSpice

botspice.com

IFTTT

IFTTT

ifttt.com

The Bot Platform

The Bot Platform

thebotplatform.com

Discord Bot List

Discord Bot List

discordbotlist.com

Browserless

Browserless

browserless.io

Utforsk

Produkter

Last ned

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Vi bruker informasjonskapsler for å tilby og forbedre nettsidene våre. Ved å bruke nettsidene våre samtykker du til bruken av informasjonskapsler.

Retningslinjer for personvern