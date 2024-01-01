Referanse - Mest populære apper - Colombia
Send inn ny app
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Google Books
google.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Consensus
consensus.app
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
BibleProject
bibleproject.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Linguee
linguee.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com
Duden
duden.de
Lexii.ai
lexii.ai
eBird
ebird.org
RhymeZone
rhymezone.com
Libretexts
libretexts.org
Legalese Decoder
legalesedecoder.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Quran.com
quran.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
wikiHow
wikihow.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
Presearch
presearch.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Sefaria
sefaria.org
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com