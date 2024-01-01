Mat og drikke - Mest populære apper - India
Send inn ny app
Zomato
zomato.com
Swiggy
swiggy.com
Domino's
dominos.com
McDonald's
mcdonalds.com
AI Recipe Generator
recipes.lionix.io
Starbucks
starbucks.com
Swiggy Dineout
dineout.co.in
Lifesum
lifesum.com
Glovo
glovoapp.com
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
talabat
talabat.com
Instacart
instacart.com
Wolt
wolt.com
Restaurant Guru
restaurantguru.com
Taco Bell
tacobell.com
Tasty
tasty.co
Burger King
bk.com
Seated
seatedapp.io
Pizza Hut
pizzahut.com
PBS Food
pbs.org
iFood
ifood.com.co
EAT Club
eatclub.com
The Whisky Exchange
thewhiskyexchange.com
Haldiram's
haldirams.com
Yemeksepeti
yemeksepeti.com
Human Interest
humaninterest.com
Taste of Home
tasteofhome.com
Total Wine
totalwine.com
MyRecipes
myrecipes.com
Kitchen Stories
kitchenstories.com
TasteAtlas
tasteatlas.com
NYT Cooking
cooking.nytimes.com
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Food Network
foodnetwork.com
Allrecipes
allrecipes.com
Video2Recipe
video2recipe.com
Epicurious
epicurious.com
Resy
resy.com
Pyszne.pl
pyszne.pl
MyFoodDiary
myfooddiary.com
Jumia Food Egypt
food.jumia.com.eg
Google Food
food.google.com
DoorDash
doordash.com
Dinnerly
dinnerly.com
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Seamless
seamless.com
Jumia Food Côte d'Ivoire
food.jumia.ci
Menulog
menulog.com.au
Chilis
chilis.com
Betty Crocker
bettycrocker.com
MyFridgeFood
myfridgefood.com
Crumbl Cookies
crumblcookies.com
YoRipe
yoripe.com
CookUnity
cookunity.com
Fever
feverup.com
Яндекс Еда
eda.yandex.ru
MICHELIN Guide
guide.michelin.com
Papa Johns
papajohns.com
Jumia Food Nigeria
food.jumia.com.ng