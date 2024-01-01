Botmother

Botmother

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: botmother.com

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Botmother med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Botmother is a single platform for creating and launching chatbots of any complexity without programming. With the visual builder, bots are built from ready-made blocks by simple drag and drop. Implement any of your ideas without a single line of code. We do not limit the scenario size or the users number. For a quick start, there are ready-made templates with popular bot scenarios. You can connect them with a messenger and use them as they are, or change them to suit your needs. You won't have to create separate bots for different messengers. One bot built in the Botmother builder will be able to work on Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki.
Kategorier:
Productivity
Chatbots programvare

Nettside: botmother.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Botmother. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Alternativer

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Du liker kanskje også

OmniOmni

OmniOmni

omniomni.io

Teleform

Teleform

teleform.io

Cloud BOT

Cloud BOT

c-bot.pro

Salebot

Salebot

salebot.ai

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

airSlate

airSlate

airslate.com

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Coze

Coze

coze.com

ThumbCrowd

ThumbCrowd

thumb-crowd.com

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

TeleDrive

TeleDrive

teledriveapp.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Utforsk

Produkter

Last ned

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Vi bruker informasjonskapsler for å tilby og forbedre nettsidene våre. Ved å bruke nettsidene våre samtykker du til bruken av informasjonskapsler.

Retningslinjer for personvern