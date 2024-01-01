Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Bookingjini med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.
Bookingjini is a comprehensive hospitality technology platform that helps hotels and accommodation providers grow their business. Key features and services include:
* Booking Engine: Intelligent booking engine that helps increase direct bookings and improve guest experience.
* Channel Manager: Connects properties to multiple online booking channels (OTAs, travel agents, etc.) to maximize revenue.
* Marketing: Offers marketing automation tools to recover revenue, boost marketing ROI, and grow the hotel business.
* Property Management: All-in-one app to manage front office, restaurant, housekeeping, and maintenance from a single dashboard.
Key benefits highlighted:
* Sell rooms through multiple channels (website, social media, OTAs) from a single platform.
* Save time and costs of running a separate property management system.
* Gain insights and analytics to achieve revenue and occupancy goals.
*Personalized 24/7 support for customers.
Bookingjini claims to be trusted by over 5,000 customers and have processed over 42 million dollars in bookings to date. They position themselves as an all-in-one hospitality technology solution to empower hotels and accommodations of all sizes to start, run, and grow their business.