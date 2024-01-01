Bookingjini

Bookingjini

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: bookingjini.com

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Bookingjini med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Bookingjini is a comprehensive hospitality technology platform that helps hotels and accommodation providers grow their business. Key features and services include: * Booking Engine: Intelligent booking engine that helps increase direct bookings and improve guest experience. * Channel Manager: Connects properties to multiple online booking channels (OTAs, travel agents, etc.) to maximize revenue. * Marketing: Offers marketing automation tools to recover revenue, boost marketing ROI, and grow the hotel business. * Property Management: All-in-one app to manage front office, restaurant, housekeeping, and maintenance from a single dashboard. Key benefits highlighted: * Sell rooms through multiple channels (website, social media, OTAs) from a single platform. * Save time and costs of running a separate property management system. * Gain insights and analytics to achieve revenue and occupancy goals. *Personalized 24/7 support for customers. Bookingjini claims to be trusted by over 5,000 customers and have processed over 42 million dollars in bookings to date. They position themselves as an all-in-one hospitality technology solution to empower hotels and accommodations of all sizes to start, run, and grow their business.

Nettside: bookingjini.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Bookingjini. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Du liker kanskje også

ThinkReservations

ThinkReservations

thinkreservations.com

WebBookingPro

WebBookingPro

webbookingpro.com

Agoda

Agoda

agoda.com

Profitroom

Profitroom

profitroom.com

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

serVme

serVme

servmeco.com

GuestTouch

GuestTouch

guesttouch.com

Amenitiz

Amenitiz

amenitiz.com

Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies

canarytechnologies.com

Trip.com

Trip.com

trip.com

Mews

Mews

mews.com

Lengow

Lengow

lengow.com

Utforsk

Produkter

Last ned

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Vi bruker informasjonskapsler for å tilby og forbedre nettsidene våre. Ved å bruke nettsidene våre samtykker du til bruken av informasjonskapsler.

Retningslinjer for personvern