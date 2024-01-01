BeMyEye

BeMyEye

BeMyEye provides consumer brands with a complete solution to track, analyse and improve their in-store performance, using AI, IR and crowdsourcing technologies to help them achieve perfect store execution Equip your sales force with our ‘Compass’ app to perform fast & accurate store audits using IR, or order visits from our community of 3m+ on-demand auditors. Photographs and collected data are automatically processed to produce all your retail KPIs – product availability, compliance of promotions, share of shelf, competitor data, etc. Our ‘Retail Execution Cockpit’ gives you way more than an intuitive view of your store KPIs. We have designed the platform to help you to identify trends & issues, to analyze the impact of each KPI – you can connect it to external data sources, like sales data – and to directly communicate priorities to your reps. Select the list of stores that you want our crowd to cover: our ‘Eyes’ will run objective store audits and you will receive all your KPIs in real-time. Use this solution for stores where field reps are not allowed to take action, to increase your store coverage at a limited price or just to get certified, unbiased & accurate data.
Kategorier:
Business
Programvare for detaljhandel

