Alternativer - Appsmith
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura gir deg umiddelbare GraphQL & REST APIer på nye og eksisterende datakilder. Koble Hasura til dataene dine og få APIer på under ett minutt.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip er en lavkode visuell backend-bygger som lar deg sende APIer, planlagte jobber, backend-skyfunksjoner umiddelbart. Drevet av AI, lag dine egne arbeidsflytnoder, koble til ethvert verktøy, database og lag skalerbar backend for appene dine. BuildShip by Rowy Inc. støttes av topp-lagsinvesto...