Stupidella 4

Just when we thought she was done - Stupidella returns for a fourth game full of weird, wild and stupid adventures! In this version of the story, Cinderella didn't turn back into her normal self when the clock struck twelve. Instead, she became Stupidella! Summon a genie, join the circus, work as a janitor or ride the subway - she can do it all! All she needs is your help to find the right solution, which might not always be easy to find. Don't worry if you get stuck on a difficult level, you can always ask for a helpful hint to help you find the right solution. Can you help Stupidella out one more time?

웹사이트: poki.com

