Squad Goals is a fun and simple 3D soccer game that can quickly turn into a crazy ball brawl! In this version of soccer, there are no cards, no fouls and no offsides! Slide, tackle, dribble, kick, shoot, and score your way to victory. Whoever scores first wins the match! With the money you earn from winning matches, you can make your character stronger and faster. You can also use the coins to decorate your stadium with new fields, goalposts and more! Remember to check in every day for new rewards and daily quests to complete. Prove that you are the king of the field!

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Squad Goals에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.