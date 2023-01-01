Pick your favorite robot, take a deep breath and prepare to jump into the abyss in Scrap Divers! In this arcade action game, you have to manoeuvre your robot around as they fall further and further through different areas. Each area has a bunch of scrap scattered throughout. With this, you can buy upgrades, new robots and checkpoints along the map. Gather as much of it as you can! There are over 15 different Divers to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Some will fall really fast, but are very fragile. Others will be sturdy, but slower to move. Collect them all to see which one fits your playstyle best! How far can you make it?

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Scrap Divers에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.