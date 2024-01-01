Monster Match is a puzzle game that puts you in command of a brave knight on a quest to defeat various monsters by connecting matching color cubes. Strategically draw paths between identical cubes to eliminate the corresponding monsters, but beware—paths cannot intersect or overlap, requiring careful planning and strategic thinking to clear each level. There might be more than one solution for you to find! Are you ready for an epic monster-matching adventure?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Monster Match에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.