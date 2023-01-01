I'm Borr
I'm Borr is a magical puzzle game in which you have to help Borr the Wizard get all his potions! Each level, you are dropped in between laser turrets - each pointing in a different direction. If you walk in front of the lasers, you'll get zapped, so you'll have to find another way to get through the level. Luckily, there are useful spells scattered around the level. You can pick up abilities that will turn the direction the turrets are facing, opening the way. You can also find mirrors, that can divert the laserbeam in a different direction. With these powers, getting to the potion at the end of the level will be a lot easier! Don't worry if you get stuck, you can always ask for a helpful hint. Can you make it through all 60 levels of I'm Borr?
