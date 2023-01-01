Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna

Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna는 Forgotten Hill 시리즈의 새로운 장의 두 번째 부분입니다. 박물관을 둘러보며 Forgotten Hill의 동식물군을 발견해 보세요. Forgotten Hill의 스토리에 대해 자세히 알아보려면 모든 퍼즐을 완료하세요. 게임 방법: 관심 있는 항목을 클릭하여 해당 항목을 선택하고 인벤토리에 저장하세요. 여기에서 해당 항목을 클릭하여 게임의 다른 항목이나 문에 사용할 수 있습니다. Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna는 FM Studio에서 제작되었습니다. Poki에는 Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill: Surgery와 같은 훌륭한 공포 게임이 있습니다. 그리고 잊혀진 언덕 환멸: 도서관. Pixel Volley도 플레이하는 것을 잊지 마세요!

웹사이트: poki.com

