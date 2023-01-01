Drilly the Miner is a mining game where you play as a robot drill to get valuable resources! Dig deep into the earth to gather resources, which you can use to upgrade your drill for even more efficient mining. The deeper you go, the more valuable the resources get. But beware of running out of fuel! Keep an eye out for refills underground to ensure your drill keeps running. Earn achievements and customize your drill with gems as you prefer. How many gems can you collect on your mining adventure?

