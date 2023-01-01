Driftwave is a driving game that puts your steering and drifting skills to the ultimate test across various challenging levels! Set your sights on the destination, choose your direction, transition seamlessly from driving to drifting, and make lightning-fast turns! Drive as fast as you while deftly avoiding obstacles along the way. Pick your favorite car in the garage. How quickly can you drive through all the levels?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Driftwave에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.