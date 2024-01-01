Doodle Block Puzzle offers a fun challenge as you need to put different shapes of blocks in the right place to solve puzzles! Exercise your spatial awareness to envision the perfect fit for each block, discovering surprising ways to form unique shapes. Feel stuck? Simply tap the hints button for help! With over 100 puzzles to conquer, can you crack them all and master the art of block puzzling?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Doodle Block Puzzle에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.