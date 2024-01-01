Crown Guard puts you in command of a strategic tower defense mission where your objective is clear: protect the crown at all costs! Build powerful towers and deploy units to fend off relentless enemy attacks. Use gold mines to increase your resources and plot the path of your soldiers wisely toward enemy territory. Each victory can bring you some precious gems to upgrade your skills permanently. Can you safeguard the crown against your enemies?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Crown Guard에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.