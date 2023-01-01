It's time to get on your bike and ride in Crazy Bikes! In this 3D motorbike game you set out in Trial Park; a place full of ramps, obstacles and races. Pick your favourite out of the 7 unique bikes and explore all that the Park has to offer. Perform some daring stunts on the ramps or drive over a crashed airplane. Try to set your best times on the races and go look for all the stars and wrenches that are out for you to gather. The game even lets you play against your friend with split screen functionality. Are you ready to sate your need for speed once again with Crazy Bikes?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Crazy Bikes에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.