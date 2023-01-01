Coin Factory
웹사이트: poki.com
Coin Factory is a puzzle idle game in which you have to plan and build a perfect, automatic money generator! You start off with an empty field and a single coin generator. It's up to you to set up assembly lines towards the exit and watch the money roll in. As you play, you can unlock other facilities that help you make more money. You can add Accelerators, Overclockers and Central units that boost how much money your factories make or add Jumpers to set up complicated routes for your coins to follow! For the real automation experts, there are the daily and nightly challenges. These puzzle setups will really push your skills to the test! Can you become the ultimate coin tycoon?
