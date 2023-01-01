Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends introduces a fresh challenge to stimulate your mind! In this fourth installment of the brain exercise series, get ready for a new cast of characters, innovative customization mechanics, and, most importantly, a lot of brand-new brain teasers. Whether you're helping your family or finding ways to calm down an angry relative, every puzzle is a unique test of your cognitive skills. Time to sharpen your wits and expand your mind!

