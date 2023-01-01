Get ready for more 2 player action in 12 Mini Battles 2! Just like its predecessor 12 MiniBattles, this is a multiplayer party battle game where you face your friends in 12 different minigames. Are you ready to battle it out? Grab a friend and see who comes out on top! In this version of the game there's basketball, street racing, duck shooting, foosball and many other cool challenges to battle it out in. You’ll be give a battle at random to see who can stay on their toes and become the ultimate champion of all 12 MiniBattles!

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 12 Mini Battles 2에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.