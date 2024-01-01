Growdle

Growdle

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹에서 플레이

웹사이트: connectionsgame.io

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Growdle의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Growdle is a fun puzzle game in which players will have to find mysterious words ranging from 3-7 letters in length using their logical thinking ability. In Growdle, players will start playing from an easy level with basic 3-letter words. After that, the difficulty level will gradually increase in the following stages. Players will challenge themselves more when they have to solve puzzles and find mysterious words with 5 and 7 letters. The greater the length of the word, the higher its difficulty. Besides, the typical elements of a wordle puzzle game remain the same in this Growdle game. It lies in the limit of guesses and the change in color of each letter corresponding to the level of accuracy of the prediction. Players only have a maximum of 7 attempts in each prediction. At the same time, after each prediction, three typical colors of the game appear: green, yellow and gray. A green letter indicates that the letter is in the correct position. A yellow letter indicates that the letter is in a different position in the word. A gray letter indicates that letter does not appear in the word. Think carefully and change again to get the correct prediction in the least number of tries possible.

웹사이트: connectionsgame.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Growdle에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Stepdle

Stepdle

connectionsgame.io

Rundle

Rundle

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Phrazle

Phrazle

connectionsgame.io

Instant Wordle

Instant Wordle

connectionsgame.io

Wrdl

Wrdl

connectionsgame.io

Word Master

Word Master

connectionsgame.io

Lingle

Lingle

connectionsgame.io

Spellie

Spellie

connectionsgame.io

WordAll

WordAll

connectionsgame.io

Chortle

Chortle

connectionsgame.io

Randle

Randle

connectionsgame.io

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침