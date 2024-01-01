Correct Math

Correct Math

3초 안에 Correct Math에서 계산에 대한 정답을 제시하여 빠른 계산 능력을 테스트해보세요. 사용 가능한 3가지 옵션 중 하나를 클릭합니다. Correct Math는 플레이어가 주어진 계산에 대한 정답을 찾기 위해 사고력과 지능을 입증해야 하는 중독성 있는 퍼즐 게임입니다. 플레이어는 주어진 계산에 대한 올바른 결과가 될 답변 3개 중 1개를 선택하는 데 3초의 시간을 갖습니다. 할당된 시간 내에 정답을 맞히면 게임은 자동으로 다음 계산으로 넘어갑니다. 하지만 오답을 하거나 3초 이내에 답변을 하지 않으면 시스템이 자동으로 녹색으로 깜박이는 정답을 제시하고 게임이 종료됩니다.

