대안 - Wrike
Whova
whova.com
대면, 하이브리드 및 가상 이벤트를 위한 올인원 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
이벤트를 더욱 스마트하고 효과적으로 운영하세요. Zoho Backstage는 이벤트 주최자가 컨퍼런스, 모임, 제품 출시를 더 효율적이고 효과적으로 계획하고 실행할 수 있도록 지원하는 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat은 레스토랑, 호텔 및 독특한 장소의 판매를 늘리고 예약을 간소화하는 온라인 케이터링 및 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
실제 수익을 창출하는 더 나은 이벤트를 구축하세요. 모든 이벤트는 어디서 발생하든 수익을 증대할 수 있는 기회입니다. 웨비나, 시청 파티, 데모, 컨퍼런스, 전환을 불러오는 대면 이벤트를 통해 단일 플랫폼에서 파이프라인의 우선순위를 정하세요.
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...