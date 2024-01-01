대안 - WeTransfer
Issuu
issuu.com
PDF에서 대화형 플립북, 소셜 미디어 게시물, GIF 등을 만드세요. 여기에서 디지털 출판과 콘텐츠 마케팅 도구의 힘을 알아보세요!
10Web
10web.io
AI 기반 WordPress 플랫폼. CheckmarkAI로 몇 분 만에 웹사이트를 생성하세요. 체크표시Google Cloud에서 제공하는 가장 빠른 호스팅을 이용하세요. Checkmark귀사 웹사이트의 PageSpeed 점수를 90 이상으로 높이세요.
Smash
fromsmash.com
Smash는 빠르고 안전한 파일 전송을 위한 가장 간단한 방법입니다. 제한 없이 대용량 파일을 공유하세요.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
간단한 PDF를 전문적인 느낌의 매력적인 대화형 문서로 변환하고, 마케팅 도구를 관리하고, 파일을 분석하는 등의 작업을 수행하세요.
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
자신의 웹사이트에서 멤버십과 디지털 제품을 판매하세요. 지식을 공유하고 수입을 얻으세요. 웹사이트의 모든 부분에 회원 전용 액세스를 추가하고 결제를 수락하세요. Squarespace, WordPress, Wix, Notion 등 모든 플랫폼이 작동합니다.
FastPixel.io
fastpixel.io
더 빨라진 WordPress가 쉬워졌습니다 웹사이트를 가속화하는 방법에 대한 모든 최신 기술이 1분 설정 플러그인에 깔끔하게 담겨 있습니다.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
모든 모바일 또는 웹 사이트 플랫폼에 대해 모바일 네이티브, 전체 화면, 몰입형 형식을 제공하는 사용자 참여를 위한 올인원 플랫폼입니다. StorifyMe를 사용하면 고객은 시청자의 참여를 유도하고 전환율을 높이며 수익을 높이는 고도로 개인화되고 시각적으로 뛰어난 대화형 스토리, Shorts, Snap 및 광고를 만들고 게시할 수 있습니다. StorifyMe 편집기는 사용하기 쉽고 직관적이며 스토리 생성 프로세스를 훨씬 쉽게 만들어주는 수많은 무료 및 사용자 정의 가능한 템플릿을 제공합니다. StorifyMe Stories를 모바일...
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
콘텐츠 생성 및 배포를 위한 자동화된 워크플로입니다. 올바른 아이디어의 우선순위를 정하고, 일정을 계획하고, 승인을 관리하세요. • 웹 세미나의 용도를 변경하고, 소셜 미디어를 생성하고, AI 지원 CMS를 통해 더 빠르게 작성하세요. • 2023년의 새로운 SEO 환경에 맞게 최적화 • 클릭 한 번으로 Webflow에 게시하고, 직원들이 LinkedIn에 공유하고, 12개 채널에 배포하도록 합니다.
Pastel
usepastel.com
파스텔은 웹 디자이너, 개발자 및 대행사가 구축 중인 웹 사이트에 대한 피드백을 수집할 수 있는 가장 쉽고 빠른 방법입니다.
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown은 뉴스레터를 작성하고 실행하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Buttondown은 뉴스레터 제작을 위한 작고 우아한 도구입니다. 미니멀한 인터페이스를 통해 훌륭한 이메일을 쉽게 작성할 수 있습니다. 자동화는 오타, 끊어진 링크 또는 잘못된 이미지를 검사하여 원하는 편집 보조원처럼 작동합니다. 휴대용 구독 위젯을 사용하면 사이트를 호스팅하는 곳 어디에서나 청중을 쉽게 늘릴 수 있습니다. 그러면 Buttondown이 방해가 되지 않습니다. Buttondown은 복잡한 기능이나 강력한 자동화보다 속도와 사용 편의성에 중점을...
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl은 정적 웹사이트를 위한 InVision과 마찬가지로 라이브 웹사이트를 위한 무료 웹사이트 피드백 도구입니다. 라이브 웹사이트나 스테이징 링크를 통해 고객으로부터 피드백을 받고 팀으로부터 의견을 얻을 수 있습니다. 라이브 웹사이트를 편집하고, 웹 프로젝트를 팀원과 공유하고, 상황별 댓글에 표시하고, 이에 대한 상황별 피드백을 받을 수 있는 기능을 제공합니다.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO는 즉각적인 브랜딩, 분석 등을 통해 PDF, 프리젠테이션, 비디오 및 기타 콘텐츠를 대화형 웹 경험으로 변환합니다.
Juicer
juicer.io
아름다운 소셜 월에 최고의 게시물을 공유하세요. Juicer는 모든 브랜드의 해시태그와 소셜 미디어 게시물을 웹사이트의 아름다운 단일 소셜 미디어 피드로 집계하여 콘텐츠를 쉽게 관리하고 선별할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
MaxiBlocks
maxiblocks.com
MaxiBlocks는 통합 디자인 라이브러리, 13K 아이콘 + 100개 스타일 카드를 사용하여 반응성이 뛰어나고 빠르게 로드되는 웹페이지를 만들 수 있는 코드 없는 시각적 페이지 빌더입니다.
SubPage
subpage.app
SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique f...
Relume
relume.io
We built Relume Library to help freelancers, agencies and other teams building websites on Webflow save time without sacrificing quality. Simply search from 650+ pre-built components, copy them with a one click and paste into any Webflow project. Say goodbye to building Webflow sites from scratch an...
ImbaChat
imbachat.com
It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and ...
Common Ninja
commoninja.com
Common Ninja is a cutting-edge provider of over 100 no-code widgets designed to elevate your website and online store experience. Our state-of-the-art widgets offer seamless integration capabilities with any SaaS platform, making us the prime choice for businesses seeking to enhance their digital pr...
Lordicon
lordicon.com
Lordicon is a beautifully designed and animated icon set with a powerful library and endless integration options. Each icon is delivered in Lottie, GIF, SVG, EPS and PNG file. Additionally, users can download rough .json format without Lordicon expression controls as well as Adobe After Effects sour...
Directorist
directorist.com
Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase function...
Templately
templately.com
Templately is a popular WordPress plugin that helps users create and manage pre-designed templates for their websites. Templately offers an extensive collection of templates for various purposes such as blogs, business websites, eCommerce websites, portfolios, and more. These templates can be easily...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D(www.echo3D.com)는 개발자와 회사가 조직 전체와 그 이상으로 3D 콘텐츠를 실시간으로 저장, 보호 및 공유할 수 있는 3D 자산 관리 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 3D 우선 콘텐츠 관리 시스템(CMS)과 전송 네트워크(CDN), 자산 압축 및 변환 도구, 그리고 개발자와 조직이 실시간으로 3D 콘텐츠를 관리, 처리 및 스트리밍할 수 있도록 확장 가능한 BaaS 인프라를 제공합니다. 장치. 우리는 플랫폼을 사용하여 실시간 3D 경험(의료, 엔터테인먼트, 소매, 게임, 마케팅, 교육 등)을 만들고 대화형 콘텐츠를 관리하...
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido는 조직이 디지털 존재 전반에 걸쳐 우수하고 포괄적인 사용자 경험을 제공하고 커뮤니케이션이 개방적이고 최적화되며 규정을 준수할 수 있도록 하는 여정을 지원하도록 설계된 선도적인 웹 거버넌스 솔루션입니다. Monsido 플랫폼에는 웹 접근성, 웹 사이트 품질 보증, 브랜드 및 콘텐츠 규정 준수, 사용자 동의 관리, 소셜 및 웹 콘텐츠 보관 등을 위한 응집력 있는 도구 모음이 포함되어 있습니다. 자세한 내용은 monsido.com을 방문하세요.